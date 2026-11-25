Warner Bros. Discovery announces DC Comics will now report to Josh Silverman's Skydance Products and Publishing team. Explore how this structural shift impacts Jim Lee, Anne DePies, and the future of iconic characters.

DC Comics has undergone a significant internal restructuring that places its publishing operations under new executive leadership within the Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount-Skydance merger framework. The historic comic book publisher will now report directly to Josh Silverman, who leads the Skydance Products and Publishing division. This administrative shift occurs amidst broader turbulence in the DC Universe following the recent departures of James Gunn and Peter Safran from their roles overseeing the on-screen superhero franchise.

Joy Silverman Assumes Oversight of DC Comics Publishing

Joy Silverman, a former Marvel Studios executive, is now the top executive responsible for the strategic direction of DC Comics. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Jim Lee, who serves as the President, Chief Content Officer, and Publisher of DC Comics, will now report to Silverman's leadership team. This change places the creative and business operations of DC under the same umbrella as Marvel, which Silverman previously helped build globally before Disney acquired the studio in 2009. While Lee retains his titles, the chain of command has fundamentally changed to align with the new corporate hierarchy established after the Warner Bros. and Paramount-Skydance merger.

Also read Skydance Products & Publishing Chief Josh Silverman Sets Exec Team And Reveals A Departure

Jim Lee and Anne DePies Retain Co-Leadership Roles at DC

Despite the new reporting structure, Jim Lee and Executive Vice President and General Manager Anne DePies will continue to co-lead the studio and remain central to shaping the future of its iconic characters. In a memo released on Tuesday and shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Silverman clarified that Lee and DePies will still be at the heart of decisions regarding major intellectual properties such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. This arrangement suggests that while Silverman provides high-level oversight, the day-to-day creative and operational control remains with the long-tenured DC executives who have spent years cultivating the brand's distinct identity in the publishing world.

Corporate Shifts Following James Gunn and Peter Safran Departures

This organizational update comes in the wake of the shocking departures of James Gunn and Peter Safran from their leadership positions at DC Studios earlier this month. The duo had recently begun establishing a cohesive identity for the DC Universe, which included a mix of critical and commercial successes. Notable projects from their tenure include the blockbuster film Superman, the less well-received follow-up Supergirl, and the critically acclaimed horror film Clayface. They also oversaw a lineup of acclaimed adult television series and had multiple projects still in development, including Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled for release next summer. The departure of these high-profile creative leaders created uncertainty that this new corporate structure aims to stabilize.

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Joy Silverman's Background in Licensing and Marvel Operations

Josh Silverman brings extensive experience from Marvel Entertainment, though his expertise has historically focused on licensing and commercialization rather than editorial content creation. Before Marvel was sold to Disney in 2009, Silverman served as the Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Licensing Operations. Following the acquisition, he became deeply involved in building out the Marvel Cinematic Universe and working within Disney's corporate structure. His appointment to lead Skydance Products and Publishing indicates a strategic emphasis on the business and merchandise aspects of the DC brand, leveraging his proven track record in global business development.

Future Outlook for DC Intellectual Property and On-Screen Stories

The new hierarchy places DC Comics in a unique position as it navigates the transition under Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount-Skydance. While Silverman's focus on licensing suggests a strong push for commercial integration across media, the retention of Jim Lee and Anne DePies ensures that the editorial core remains intact. Lee, who finally received top billing at the company in 2023 after a long career as a Marvel creator and co-founder of Image Comics, continues to play a pivotal role. The structure aims to balance Silverman's business acumen with the creative vision of Lee and DePies, ensuring that characters like Superman and Batman remain authentic to their source material while expanding their reach in an increasingly consolidated entertainment landscape.