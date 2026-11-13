DC Comics Fighting Techniques: Best Combatants Beyond the Trinity

Explore the fighting styles of Dick Grayson, Deathstroke, Cassandra Cain and Lady Shiva, DC characters whose elite combat skills rank among the multiverse's best.

DC Comics has been telling stories of superheroism and villainy since 1938, introducing readers to some of the most formidable characters in pop culture. Within the DC Multiverse, power levels are extremely high, and the publisher's fighters are often supremely powerful or, like Batman, so well equipped and trained that they perform at the level of the strongest characters. Among the best fighters are five DC heroes and villains who are not members of the Trinity, a group made up of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

Each of these combatants built a personal approach to fighting by drawing on their own knowledge, abilities and methods. Some mastered martial arts and trained their bodies and minds to a high level, while others combined numerous styles into a unique approach that surprises opponents. Their techniques allow them to compete well above what their size or apparent power would suggest.

Also read Secrets And Lies In DC Comics' Absolute Universe (Spoilers)

Dick Grayson and His Acrobatic Escrima Style

Dick Grayson combines martial arts training from Batman with the agility of his upbringing as a trapeze artist. He has been a trusted member of the superhero community since almost the beginning of his career as Robin, teaming up with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Teen Titans over many years.

Grayson never stops moving, using momentum and the laws of physics to make his powerful strikes even harder to block. He is not a master of any single martial art. Instead, he blends elements of many disciplines together with a speed and agility that few fighters can match.

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His escrima sticks are central to his fighting style. They are equipped with grapnels, a taser function and various other features that make them highly versatile. Grayson has become so skilled at throwing them that he can bounce them around and strike several targets in succession.

Deathstroke Strategy and Military Precision

Deathstroke, the mercenary also known as Slade Wilson, is a fighter whose greatest weapon is his mind. Wilson joined the military, became the perfect soldier and was selected for a supersoldier program. He was dosed with a serum that enhanced all of his attributes to superhuman levels, including his intelligence.

Deathstroke is focused on getting the job done. He carries a wide variety of weapons, from conventional arms to the most advanced technology, which allows him to face opponents ranging from Green Arrow to the Justice League. He is a master of hand to hand combat, an expert swordsman and marksman, and a skilled strategist who can devise a plan for any situation.

Many people have underestimated Deathstroke because they believed his power levels were low. Those who made that mistake have paid a painful price for their pride, and some of them have paid with their lives. His ability to change his plans quickly as a battle shifts is a key reason he remains one of the most feared humans on the planet.

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Cassandra Cain and Lady Shiva Combat Legacies

Cassandra Cain is the daughter of Lady Shiva and David Cain, two of the greatest killers on the planet. David Cain trained Cassandra to become an ultimate assassin, teaching her to read the bodies of her foes so she could predict their movements in combat.

Cain also never spoke to Cassandra, which forced her to rely on reading body language to understand the people around her. This upbringing made it nearly impossible for her to build a social life. She eventually escaped him and became Batgirl, fighting alongside Batman and Barbara Gordon.

Since then, Cassandra has learned how to speak and developed relationships with others, including Stephanie Brown, while fighting crime alongside the Bat-Family. She is considered the best fighter in the Bat-Family and has even beaten Batman in a fight. Her style is described as a whirling dervish of attacks, and she is much stronger than she looks.

Lady Shiva was first introduced as a member of the League of Assassins. At the time she did not seem especially important, and readers did not realize they had just met the most dangerous woman on Earth. Shiva is a master martial artist who specializes in numerous disciplines, and she is skilled enough to be considered a superhuman fighter.