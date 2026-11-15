DC Comics End of Life Issue 10 Release Date

DC Comics releases End of Life #10 on November 18, 2026. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh explore Eddie driving George to a Menagerie-run senior facility.

DC Comics will release issue number ten of the series End of Life in comic shops on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This latest installment focuses on the protagonist Eddie as he transports his father, George, to a senior living facility located a few miles outside of their current location.

George Moves To Senior Living Facility

Eddie makes this trip hoping to secure a temporary escape from the chaotic and destructive environment associated with the character Pluto. The narrative suggests that the situation involving Pluto has become so severe that even a short drive to a retirement home offers a necessary respite for the main character. However, the destination itself holds significant complications that threaten to disrupt any potential peace Eddie might seek.

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Menagerie Founders Reject George Arrival

The facility where George is being sent is managed by former associates who share a deep and complicated history with him. George was a founding member of the Menagerie, a group of individuals with shared origins, and many of the current residents at the home are also original founders of that same group.

These old acquaintances are not prepared to offer George a warm welcome upon his arrival. The text indicates that their reception of him will be hostile rather than supportive, turning what was intended as a quiet retreat into a source of immediate tension and conflict for the characters involved.

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Writer And Artist Creative Team

The creative team behind this specific issue includes writer Kyle Starks and artist Steve Pugh, with colors provided by Chris O'Halloran. The publication is distributed by DC Comics, continuing the run of this specific title which has been building towards this particular narrative milestone. The issue marks a significant point in the ongoing storyline involving the fallout from previous events and the shifting dynamics between the characters.

Future Plot And Consequences

The story hints that the resolution of the conflict between George and the Menagerie founders will have lasting consequences for the other characters. The interaction suggests that past grievances are still very much alive and will likely impact the current situation with Pluto and the broader world around them. Readers are directed to local comic shops to purchase the issue on the specified release date to see how these long-standing relationships play out in this new chapter.