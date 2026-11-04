DC Comics captures nearly half the market share in direct comic sales, led by the massive success of Absolute Batman #25, while Marvel holds second place with 29.79%.

DC Comics secured nearly half of the total market share for comic book sales last week, a dominance driven primarily by the high-demand release of Absolute Batman #25. The publisher captured almost 50% of the entire direct market during the reporting period, outpacing its closest competitors by a wide margin. This significant surge demonstrates the continued cultural and commercial power of the Batman franchise within the serialized comic industry.

Market Share Breakdown By Publisher

Absolute Batman #25 topped the weekly sales charts, serving as the primary catalyst for DC Comics' exceptional performance. The publisher placed four distinct titles within the Top 10 comic book sales rankings, indicating a broad strength across multiple properties. Marvel Comics secured second place with a 29.79% market share, while Image Comics followed in third with 11.70%. These figures represent the direct market publisher breakdown for the specific week in question.

Also read Absolute Batman #25 and Doctor Doom Lead Hottest Comics Weekly Sales Surge

Reporting Methodology And Data Scope

Weekly comic shop sales data is aggregated from more than 600 stores, providing a robust snapshot of direct market performance across major publishers. The data set, known as the Prana DM dataset, is published by Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It tracks direct market performance specifically from the 27th of October to the 2nd of November. The data source draws from over 600 comic book stores out of an estimated total of 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market system.

Key Titles Driving Consumer Interest

Several notable titles contributed to the week's sales activity beyond the headline Batman release. Gangs of Gotham #1, written by Christopher Cantwell and illustrated by Mike Henderson, introduced storylines involving riots and anarchy in Gotham over the price of gasoline. Avengers #1, featuring art by Marco Checchetto and writing by Chip Zdarsky, explored themes of the Avengers and the election as New Yorkers went to vote. MLJ's Pep Comics #7 featured The Shield playing baseball for the New York Giants in a plot involving a protection racket threatening Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio.

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Editorial Focus And Character Development

Today's Batman #15 continued to delve into the corruption of Jim Gordon, adding depth to the ongoing narrative surrounding the Gotham City police commissioner. The strong sales performance of these diverse titles suggests a healthy and engaged readership across different genres and character arcs. DC Comics' ability to leverage major brand icons like Batman alongside newer or legacy properties demonstrates a strategic approach to maintaining market leadership.

Transparency And Industry Impact

Bleeding Cool does not receive or hand out payment for this data, aiming instead to bring the information together in one place for industry transparency. The reporter responsible for this coverage has served as the longest-serving digital news reporter in the world since 1992. The data provides a clear, unvarnished look at consumer purchasing habits in the direct market. This transparency allows retailers and creators to understand sales trends and adjust their strategies accordingly in a competitive landscape.