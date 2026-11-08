DC Comics 1985 Multiverse Reboot: Crisis on Infinite Earths and Who's Who History Book

An in-depth look at how DC Comics planned and executed the 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths reboot, merging multiple continuities into a single universe under Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

DC Comics permanently merged its decades of complex continuity into a single universe in 1985 with the twelve-issue limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths. This strategic editorial overhaul occurred after fifty years of publishing, concluding the company's longest and most ambitious attempt to streamline its superhero landscape. Fans had numerous questions regarding the future of their favorite characters, and the publisher provided definitive answers through this ambitious project.

The creative team behind this historic event included Marv Wolfman, George Perez, Dick Giordano, and Jerry Ordway. They worked behind the scenes for years before the first issue was released in 1985 to ensure complete accuracy. DC hired a dedicated researcher to read every comic book the company had ever published during this extensive preparation period. This massive effort allowed the team to map out the transition of Earths One, Two, S, X, and Four into a singular DC Universe.

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DC had developed a reputation with readers that started decades ago in the 1950s. The publisher created the first superheroes in the late 1930s and 1940s, but things took a turn when sales declined. Everything but Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman effectively disappeared as comics were blamed for societal issues. Sales eventually recovered, leading to Showcase number four and the premiere of a new Flash.

Soon, there were new versions of the Green Lantern, Hawkman, and the Atom. Green Arrow showed up as well, with none having a connection to DC's past history. DC was rebooting their superhero universe before there was even a word for it. This led to the successes of the Silver Age, which would bring Marvel back into the superhero game as well.

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The series introduced three new characters specifically for the storyline: Harbinger, Lady Quark, and Pariah. These figures embarked on a journey across the universe. Harbinger recorded detailed commentary about the new Earth and its reconstructed history through a series of tapes. These recordings served as the narrative conceit for the miniseries, providing context through Harbinger's tapes.

In 1982, Marvel Comics had started to publish The Official Encyclopedia of the Marvel Universe. It was a monthly book filled with character bios that served as perfect reference material for new fans. DC followed suit in 1985 with Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe during the run of Crisis on Infinite Earths. The publisher created something similar but also completely different for its audience.

Marv Wolfman and George Perez formed one of the most effective creative teams in sequential storytelling history. They deviated from standard comic book formats by creating a monthly book filled with character biographies. Each page or double-page spread featured gorgeous artwork by Perez. This approach mirrored DC's strategy of providing a handy roadmap for Marvel fans who were beginning to pick up DC books.

Accompanying the art were captions by Wolfman that described specific events in DC history. The book began with the creation of all things, taking readers through the history of humanity up until the present day. This format served as perfect reference material for new fans while honoring the legacy of previous readers. It provided the structural clarity necessary for creators to build the new DC Universe.

The reboot established the new World War II era of the DC Universe. It integrated heroes and villains from the Golden Age, including the Justice Society and the Freedom Fighters. The Blackhawks, the Losers, the original Suicide Squad, and Sgt. Rock alongside Easy Company were all included. This series set up the skeleton of the new canon. It determined which events from the Earth-One years remained canonical.

The series clarified how old multiversal crossovers functioned effectively. It provided the rudiments necessary for creators to build the new DC Universe. This structural clarity allowed for a cohesive narrative that respected the past. The approach enabled future innovation while maintaining fan satisfaction. The creators left everyone a detailed roadmap to the present.

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DC published another volume of reference material starting in 1990. This edition included removable pin-up pages. One of the best comic shop owners gave me a bunch of issues. I used them to decorate one of my old rooms with proto-Vertigo DC horror character pin-ups. This addition to the collection highlighted the lasting appeal of these characters.

In the mid-1990s, DC continued to expand this universe with further developments. Zero Hour: Crisis in Time was released during this period. The sheer amount of planning involved in breaking the DC Multiverse remains impressive. The creators left everyone a detailed roadmap to the present. This effort set a standard that influenced the industry for decades.

Crisis on Infinite Earths stands as one of the most important comics in the publisher's history. I own two copies of issues number seven and nine through twelve. I am constantly on the lookout for better quality copies. The sheer amount of planning that went into the reboot is insane. It is a perfect example of all that effort paying off.

Wolfman and Perez broke the DC Multiverse and then built the DC Universe. They left everyone a road map to the present with the history book. It is not the common comic book format. It is like a coffee table book you would expect to find at some upscale apartment in Metropolis. It is a piece of DC come to life.

It serves as a history book for a universe that does not exist. You do not need to read it anymore, but if you are a fan of DC history, definitely hunt a copy down. It is some of the coolest DC apocrypha ever. It is an example of the company not only respecting its past. It also shows respect for its readers through this monumental achievement.