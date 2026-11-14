DC Comics Batman and Superman Stop Black Manta and Ocean Master Apocalypse

In Batman Superman World's Finest issue 57, Batman and Superman face Ra's al Ghul's Four Harbingers. Black Manta and Ocean Master threaten Earth while the Justice League is absent from the conflict.

In the latest issue of Batman and Superman World's Finest number 57, written by Mark Waid with art by Adrián Gutiérrez and Luis Guerrero, the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel face a coordinated apocalyptic threat orchestrated by Ra's al Ghul. The storyline centers on four figures known as the Four Harbingers of the Apocalypse: Poison Ivy, Tokamak, Ocean Master, and Queen Bee. Each antagonist brings a unique and catastrophic source of power that aims to destroy human civilization, creating a high-stakes scenario that tests the limits of Earth's defenders.

Black Manta Represents The Bringer Of War

While the other harbingers focus on terrestrial disasters, Black Manta, also referred to as the Bringer of War, emerges as the most powerful among the group. He represents total annihilation across the world's oceans by controlling the very waters that cover seventy percent of the Earth. This strategic advantage allows him to prepare to drown the entire surface world before Earth's heroes can launch a viable counteroffensive. As Batman and Superman scramble to contain famine, war, and pestilence on land, Manta's control over the global water supply poses an existential threat to all life on the planet.

Also read Superman Faces Devastation: The Worst Disasters to Hit Metropolis

The initial confrontation involves the Flash's rogues gallery attacking the oceans, a move that initially seems ill-advised given Manta's control. However, Orm Marius, known as Ocean Master, responds to these provocations with massive tidal waves. The Rogues were sent directly by Batman himself, suggesting that their apparent failure is actually the first step in a carefully devised plan. The strategy aims to lead Ocean Master into sabotaging himself by drawing him into a trap that exploits his specific weaknesses and combat patterns.

Ocean Master Returns As Apocalyptic Horseman

Orm Marius has already threatened the Earth before, most notably in the comic storyline Throne of Atlantis. During that previous conflict, he unleashed massive tidal waves and Atlantean legions against coastal cities across the world. Although he lost his crown when the Justice League united beside Aquaman to push his armies back into the sea, this defeat has fueled his desire for revenge. Now empowered as one of Ra's al Ghul's Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Ocean Master returns with catastrophic weather magic that vastly exceeds his previous capabilities.

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This assault serves as a rematch for his Justice League defeat, allowing him to settle old scores without interference. With the rest of the Justice League out of commission and Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, currently out of reach, Ocean Master gets his long-awaited chance to strike. The absence of the broader superhero community means that Batman and Superman must shoulder the burden of protecting the world alone, facing an enemy who knows their tactics and is determined to succeed where others have failed.

World's Finest Teamwork Defeats The Apocalypse

Despite the overwhelming odds and the absence of their allies, Batman and Superman remain capable of toppling Ocean Master once again. Superman matches Orm's trident lightning and colossal tidal forces head-on in the open water, using his superhuman strength and heat vision to neutralize the elemental attacks. Meanwhile, Batman focuses on dissecting the mystical links tether-bound to Ra's al Ghul's apocalyptic ritual. This division of labor allows them to address both the physical and magical aspects of the threat simultaneously.

The World's Finest duo has already defeated Queen Bee and Tokamak, proving their effectiveness against the other harbingers. Orm's royal pride and tunnel vision toward surface destruction can easily allow Batman and Superman to turn Ocean Master's elemental fury against himself. By exploiting his arrogance and the interconnected nature of Ra's al Ghul's plan, the heroes are positioned to dismantle the apocalypse from within, securing victory through strategy rather than brute force alone.