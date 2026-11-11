DC Comics Avoids Buyouts as Absolute Batman Drives Strong Sales

DC Comics staff have reportedly not been offered voluntary buyouts, with Absolute Batman's success credited for keeping the publishing line profitable during the Warner Bros. shake-up.

DC Comics is experiencing a period of major change after Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed. Within that restructuring, DC Comics employees have reportedly not been offered voluntary buyout packages, unlike staff in other divisions at Warner Bros. and Skydance. The reported reason is the strong performance of Absolute Batman, DC's best-selling comic book.

The leadership picture at the studio side is also shifting. James Gunn and Peter Safran will step down as the heads of DC Studios in the month following the announcement. Former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham will succeed them as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, though it remains unclear what this change means for the DC Universe slate of movies and television shows.

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Absolute Batman Reportedly Protects DC Comics Jobs

Absolute Batman's commercial and critical success is the central reason DC Comics has reportedly avoided buyouts, according to Bleeding Cool. The outlet reported that DC Comics is simply outperforming other Warner Bros. departments, which has resulted in profitability for the publishing division.

Bleeding Cool described the logic in colorful terms. According to the report, no one wants to kill that golden batgoose, and no one can be entirely sure exactly what everyone does at DC. For that reason, the risk of losing someone and the exponential ripples it might cause was considered not worth triggering.

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The series is written by Scott Snyder and chiefly illustrated by Nick Dragotta. It began in October 2024 and launched DC's Absolute Universe imprint. Absolute Batman #1 became the best-selling comic book of 2024, and in June, Snyder revealed that Absolute Batman #20 sold over 500,000 copies.

How Absolute Batman Reinvents the Caped Crusader

Absolute Batman reimagines Bruce Wayne as a mid-20s civil engineer who lacks the wealth and resources the character traditionally has. All of his equipment is self-built, and his combat skills and expertise in various subjects come from learning within Gotham City rather than traveling around the world.

This version of Batman is more physically imposing and carries unusual weaponry. His chest emblem functions as a battleaxe, and his cowl ears serve as throwing knives. The series also radically reinvents Batman's rogues gallery, presenting The Joker as an immortal, humorless billionaire who can take on a monstrous form.

Other villains receive similar reinventions. Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin), Catwoman (Selina Kyle), Harvey Dent (Two-Face), Edward Nigma (Riddler), and Waylon Jones (Killer Croc) are all Bruce's childhood friends in this continuity. The changes have helped the series gain recognition beyond the comic shop.

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Absolute Batman has been nominated for multiple Eisner Awards and won the 2026 Harvey Award for Book of the Year. Absolute Batman and Absolute Catwoman also appeared as alternative skins in the video game Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and an Absolute Batman animated TV series is in development.

Upcoming Absolute Universe Releases and Next Steps

The Absolute Universe imprint has continued to expand since launching over two years ago. Its other regular titles focus on Wonder Woman, Superman, Flash, and Green Lantern. The Absolute versions of Martian Manhunter, Green Arrow, and Catwoman have been explored in their own limited series.

Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman also appeared in the DC K.O. crossover event. Readers have further releases on the schedule, with Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark M #1 set for release on Wednesday, November 11, and Absolute Batman #26 scheduled to follow on January 13, 2027.