DC Comics shifts numerous comic titles and collected editions to later dates in January and February 2027. Absolute Catwoman faces the biggest delay.

DC Comics has officially announced a significant restructuring of its publishing schedule, resulting in widespread delays for high-profile comic book titles entering the early months of 2027. The shift impacts both individual periodical issues and extensive collected editions, with several major releases now slated for publication in January and February of next year. This adjustment affects a broad spectrum of the publisher's lineup, including titles from the Absolute Universe and various other imprints.

Major Title Delays Shift To Early 2027

Absolute Catwoman Issue 5 suffers the most substantial postponement in the current schedule adjustment. Originally slated for release in November, this specific issue will now arrive on January 20th, 2027. This change represents a delay of several months from its initial projected window. Other key Absolute Universe titles have also been pushed back. Absolute Green Lantern Issue 21 moves from its original December slot to January 2027. Issue 22 of the same series is further delayed, now scheduled for February 2027.

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The ripple effect of these schedule changes extends to several other notable series. Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Dark Knights of Steel II, 100 Bullets, and Black Tower are all impacted by delays extending through the month of January. Collectors and readers relying on these specific narratives must now adjust their expectations for when these stories will become available in physical and digital formats.

Collected Editions Face Extended Timelines

Delays are not limited to single issues; substantial collected editions are also experiencing significant timeline shifts. Gotham by Gaslight Absolute was originally scheduled for publication on December 2nd but will now be released on January 6th, 2027. This adjustment provides a one-week extension from the original December date but moves the release into the new year. Superman by Alan Moore follows a similar pattern. This edition was scheduled for January 6th, 2027, but is now pushed to February 3rd, 2027.

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Other collected volumes and omnibuses are undergoing even more drastic timeline changes. One Flash omnibus, originally scheduled for November 11th, is now set for release on January 20th, 2027. Another title previously planned for December 2nd will now appear on December 9th. A separate series originally slated for November 11th is now delayed until December 2nd. Additional collected works that were due for December 2nd have been shifted to December 9th. Another title scheduled for December 16th is now moved to January 20th, 2027. A volume originally planned for December 23rd will also arrive on January 20th, 2027.

Specific Release Dates and New Schedules

Further examination of the revised calendar reveals precise new dates for numerous titles. Several issues originally scheduled for December 2nd will now be published on December 9th. A title previously slated for November 18th is now delayed until December 2nd. Another release, originally planned for December 1st, will now appear on December 8th. This specific date shift affects multiple entries in the current catalog. A title scheduled for November 10th is now moved to December 8th. Another work originally planned for October 6th will now arrive on December 8th.

Additional schedule adjustments include a title originally set for November 24th, which is now delayed until December 15th. Another item scheduled for December 1st is also pushed to December 15th. Collected editions originally planned for December 22nd will now be released on January 5th, 2027. Two other titles previously scheduled for December 29th are now set for January 5th, 2027. These precise dates provide clarity for retailers and consumers who have been operating under the previous, now-cancelled timeline. The publisher has worked to align these new dates with production capabilities and logistical requirements.

Looking Ahead To Spring And Summer 2027

The schedule revisions extend well beyond the winter months, affecting releases throughout the spring and summer of 2027. A title originally planned for March 16th, 2027, is now delayed until April 27th, 2027. Another work scheduled for March 23rd, 2027, shares this new April 27th date. A series originally slated for April 20th, 2027, will now be released on June 8th, 2027. The final noted delay in this major restructuring involves a title originally planned for July 13th, 2027. This item is now scheduled for September 7th, 2027. These adjustments ensure that quality control and distribution channels can handle the output more effectively. DC Comics has communicated these changes to maintain transparency with its dedicated reader base and retail partners.