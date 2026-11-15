DC Celebrates Black Lightning 50th Anniversary With New One-Shot

DC Comics releases a 48-page special to mark Jefferson Pierce's milestone, featuring creators Jenny Blake Isabella and Fico Ossio, impacting future solo titles.

DC Comics is honoring the legacy of Jefferson Pierce, better known as Black Lightning, with a new publication titled "DC Power: Black Lightning 50th Anniversary Special." This significant milestone celebrates nearly five decades of the character's presence in the comic book industry, highlighting his enduring influence and popularity among fans worldwide. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the hero, who has recently become a core member of the Justice League while maintaining a complex history as a solo vigilante.

Special Features Creative Team Milestone

The forty-eight-page issue serves as a standalone celebration of the character's history and future potential within the DC Universe. It will feature a story written by Black Lightning's co-creator, Jenny Blake Isabella, ensuring an authentic narrative voice that connects directly to the character's origins. The artwork for this special will be handled by Fico Ossio, bringing a fresh visual style to the celebrated hero.

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Joining Isabella and Ossio on the creative roster are several other prominent talent, including writers Danny Lore, Al Letson, and Greg Anderson Elysée. The artistic contributions will also come from Darryl Banks, Karen S. Darboe, and Sedat Özgen. This diverse group of creators underscores the importance DC places on this anniversary event and the desire to present a multifaceted view of Jefferson Pierce.

Justice League Ties Personal Relationships

The narrative within the special will delve into Jefferson's role within the Justice League, a team where his strategic mind and power level are highly valued despite his frequent status as a solo hero. His journey to the team has not been without hurdles, as past storylines indicated he once felt insulted by the testing process required to join the Justice League of America.

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Furthermore, the issue addresses personal dimensions of Pierce's life, specifically his complicated relationship with his ex-wife, Lynn Stewart. Although they are no longer together, Stewart remains a central figure in his life. Their dynamic was explored further in the 2025 Black Lightning miniseries written by Brandon Thomas, which included a significant kiss between the two characters, adding emotional weight to Pierce's current responsibilities.

Crossover Event Future Visions

The story also incorporates elements from the recent DC K.O. crossover event, where Jefferson fought for the Heart of Darkseid. Like other competitors in that contest, Black Lightning received a vision of the future following Superman's defeat of Darkseid. The special will reveal the contents of this vision, providing critical context for the character's upcoming arc.

This revelation is expected to have a major impact on DC Comics as a whole, potentially setting the stage for new storylines that extend beyond the anniversary issue. The integration of these cosmic stakes with personal drama highlights the depth of the character's current standing in the publisher's lineup.

Future Solo Series Potential

The success of this one-shot could pave the way for Black Lightning to return to his own ongoing series, a format he has not held in years. DC has been actively promoting other Black characters such as Steel, Vixen, and Static, who have received their own solo titles. Static notably gained traction following the high sales of the one-shot New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident.

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Jefferson Pierce has been a crucial part of Mark Waid's Justice League Unlimited, but that role differs from having a title bearing his own name. Fans hope that purchasing the anniversary issue will demonstrate strong market demand, encouraging DC to launch a new series that focuses on Pierce and his daughters, Anissa and Jennifer, in the DCU.