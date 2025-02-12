DC Braces for Winter Storm: Schools Closed, Government Delayed Opening

The District of Columbia is experiencing a significant winter storm, leading to the closure of DC Public Schools and a delayed opening for DC Government. Snowfall and its impacts on transportation and public services are detailed.

The District of Columbia is facing a significant snowfall, prompting a range of responses from government agencies and public services. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the closure of DC Public Schools (DCPS) on Wednesday, February 12, due to the inclement weather. All programming at DCPS schools is canceled, and the buildings will remain closed. Meanwhile, the DC Government will operate with a delayed opening at 10:00 a.m.

The city has already received approximately 4 inches of snow, with some areas experiencing slightly higher accumulations. Forecasters predict an additional 1-2 inches of snowfall overnight before precipitation subsides around daybreak.A brief lull in the storm is expected to last through midday before a second weather system arrives, bringing a wintry mix that will transition to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures are anticipated to rise throughout the day, creating slushy road conditions. Moderate rainfall is expected Wednesday evening before clearing out by Thursday morning. The District's Snow Emergency and Cold Weather Emergency remain in effect. Motorists are urged to refrain from parking on snow emergency routes, as vehicles parked on these designated roads may be towed. A map of the snow emergency routes is available at snow.dc.gov. The Department of Public Works (DPW) will deploy trash and recycling collection crews on schedule, although some households may encounter delays. Food collection will be rescheduled for the remainder of the week, with services extending to Saturday, February 15. For instance, households typically scheduled for Wednesday food collection will receive service on Thursday.The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will operate a limited bus service, with only 42 out of 193 bus routes in service. Passengers should be prepared for service delays, detours, and extended wait times. The WMATA advises riders to consult its website, wmata.com/severe, for specific route detours and service updates.





