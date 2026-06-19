DC Announces Three New Comic Series Under DC Next Level Initiative

DC Comics has revealed three new comic book series launching on September 2, 2026, under the DC Next Level banner: Legion of Super-Heroes by Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman, Teen Titans by Kyle Higgins and Daniel Di Nicuolo, and The Doom Patrol by Darcy Van Poelgeest and Niko Henrichon. The books are designed as accessible entry points for new readers while existing alongside DC's main continuity.

DC Comics has announced three new separate comic book series under its DC Next Level initiative, expanding the Legion of Super-Heroes and launching fresh takes on Teen Titans and Doom Patrol .

All three titles are set for release on September 2, 2026, and aim to be accessible entry points for new readers while coexisting with DC's main continuity. The first series, Legion of Super-Heroes, is written by Joshua Williamson with art by Hayden Sherman. Set one thousand years in the future where superheroes are outlawed, the story follows Brainiac 1 as he assembles a team of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos to solve the murder of R.J.

Brande and restore hope to the universe. The 40-page debut will feature variant covers by Jim Lee, Mark Spears, Yasmine Putri, and Hayden Sherman. Williamson emphasized that while the series exists alongside ongoing books like Superman and Justice League Unlimited, it will be an independent read not heavily tied to other titles. The second series, Teen Titans, is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniel Di Nicuolo.

It introduces a new generation of heroes including Fairplay, Cheshire Cat, Proxy, and Wildcard, led by Jason Todd, the Red Hood. The story begins when one of their own vanishes after attending a rally for Ascend, a fast-growing youth movement training kids to survive in a world shaped by superhuman conflict. The 32-page first issue will have variant covers by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, and Sanford Greene.

The third series, The Doom Patrol, comes from writer Darcy Van Poelgeest and artist Niko Henrichon. In this take, the team is broke and adopts a heroes-for-hire business model to stave off financial and emotional ruin. Their first case seems simple-a missing cat-but quickly escalates into an out-of-this-world situation. The debut issue, also 32 pages, includes variant covers by Clayton Crain, Ian Bertram, Ashley Wood, and Hayden Sherman.

Scott Snyder, DC co-architect, noted that the DC Next Level books are very new-reader friendly and will roll out over time, similar to the Absolute line, offering a fresh jumping-on point for DC's main line of comic books. These three titles are part of a dozen new DC All In titles, with other DC Next Level series including Deathstroke, Deadshot, Batwoman, Lobo, and more.

The announcement underscores DC's strategy to expand its universe with self-contained stories that welcome both longtime fans and newcomers, all launching on the same date to create a significant market event





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