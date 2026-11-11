DC Announces New Batman Series 'Reign of Assassins' Set to Debut February 2027

DC Comics will release a five‑issue Batman saga called Reign of Assassins on February 17, 2027. The series pairs Bruce Wayne and Jace Fox as dual Batmen, featuring artwork by Olivier Coipel.

DC Comics will launch a new five‑issue Batman limited series, Reign of Assassins, on February 17, 2027. The series pairs Bruce Wayne and Jace Fox -two characters who will share the mantle of Batman -and follows them as they cooperate with Katana to confront a global threat that draws on Jace's murky past.

Core Details of the Series

John Ridley writes the story while Olivier Coipel supplies the pencils. Colours are by Mat Lopes and lettering is handled by AndWorld Design. The first issue, a 32‑page spread, will carry a cover drawn by Coipel and Lopes. Fans can purchase a standard edition for $4.99, a card‑stock variant for $5.99, and a foil variant for $7.99.

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The narrative picks up after Jace Fox's prior outing, I Am Batman, and showcases how he re‑enters the wider Batman mythos after a brief hiatus. The duo's globe‑spanning mission requires them to find common ground amid personal frictions and the looming danger that threatens cities worldwide.

Stakeholder Positions and Creator Insight

Ridley states that the story explores the concept of legacy, noting that two Batmen must reconcile divergent philosophies before they can effectively counter the menace. Coipel emphasizes the dynamic visual choreography between the original Batman and the newer incarnation that will highlight their contrasting tones.

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Jace Fox had originally been announced as the Black Batman in a cancelled 5G initiative, a plan that would have replaced Bruce Wayne in New York. After editorial changes and the departure of certain staff, the character had fallen dormant. Reign of Assassins revives Jace's presence and reconnects him to the broader Batman universe.

Impact for Fans and the Comics Market

The release schedule places Reign of Assassins in a prime February window, positioning it alongside other high‑profile DC titles. Comic shops across the United States will carry the series starting on its launch date, offering collectors the option of variant covers for slightly elevated prices.

Reign of Assassins expands the Batman canon by juxtaposing Bruce Wayne's seasoned experience with the more recent, tech‑savvy approach of Jace Fox. Readers can anticipate cross‑overs with characters like Katana, whose presence adds an additional layer to the story's international scope.