DC Animated Universe's Unknown Successor and Elseworlds

The DC Animated Universe, which started with Batman: The Animated Series in 1993, has ended temporarily. DC Comics' Absolute Universe offers a fresh take on familiar characters, leading to a new animated universe. James Gunn's DC Elseworlds offers the perfect platform for unique stories. With the gap filled, DC Studios can fill the void.

The DC Animated Universe was a success but needs a successor. Meanwhile, another universe- DCAMU (DC Animated Movies Universe)-ended with 2020, leaving a void in the DC Studios lineup.

However, DC Comics offers a perfect template called Absolute Universe, which will see DC Studios launch a new animated universe starting from Batman. Absolute Batman needs a TV adaptation in 2024. Absolute Universe, featuring unique stories like a familiar-yet-different Batman, a different origin for Martian Manhunter, and others, can set up a whole new DCAU. James Gunn's DC Elseworlds can also bring great Elseworlds stories that don't fit into the DCU proper





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DC Animated Universe DC Comics James Gunn Absolute Universe DCAMU Elseworlds Discontinued

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HBO Max's Animated Series Returns for Third SeasonThe animated series, focused on the vehicles that aid Batman in his pursuit of justice, has recently released new episodes of its third season, bringing in some familiar faces from the DC Universe.

Read more »

Animated Fantasy Arco Debuts with Star‑Studded Cast and Rave ReviewsUgo Bienvenu’s directorial debut Arco premieres at Cannes, featuring an all‑star voice cast, a time‑travel adventure about a girl named Iris and a mysterious boy, and a certified fresh rating of ninety‑three percent.

Read more »

Mondo Adds Batgirl to Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale LineBatgirl is joining the Mondo 1/6 figure line with a limited edition figure featuring a unique array of accessories. The new figure is set to be released on May 26 at 12 PM EST for $235.

Read more »

New Masters of the Universe Animated Series Coming to YouTube in JuneA new animated Masters of the Universe series is set to debut on YouTube in June, marking a return to the classic franchise. The series is a reboot of the classic 1980s cartoon and will feature Prince Adam/He-Man and Skeletor battling for the fate of Eternia.

Read more »