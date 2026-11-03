DC Admits Batman Batgirl Romance in Killing Joke Was a Mistake

DC Entertainment confirms the romantic subplot between Batman and Batgirl in the 2016 animated film was an error. The publisher acknowledges fan backlash regarding this deviation from Alan Moore's original graphic novel narrative.

DC Entertainment has officially acknowledged that its 2016 animated film Batman: The Killing Joke contained a significant narrative error regarding the relationship between Batman and Batgirl. The publisher admitted that depicting Bruce Wayne and Barbara Gordon in a sexual relationship was a creative mistake that deviated sharply from established continuity.

DC Clarifies Killing Joke Romance Error

DC recently shared several Halloween costume concepts on Instagram, featuring characters from various properties like Superman and Supergirl, Aquaman and Zatanna, and Hal Jordan with Kerry Kane. However, the inclusion of Batman and Batgirl in matching costumes served as a subtle acknowledgment of past controversy. The social media post used comic artwork that clearly referenced the contentious scenes from the 2016 film adaptation.

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This visual cue came exactly ten years after the movie premiered on July 24, 2016. The studio is using the anniversary moment to clarify its stance on the romantic subplot that divided the fanbase for nearly a decade. By highlighting this specific pairing, DC signals a departure from the controversial depiction found in the directed by Sam Liu film.

Movie Deviates From Alan Moore Story

The original graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons features Barbara Gordon primarily as a victim of the Joker. In the source material, the Joker attacks the Gordon residence to shoot Barbara and kidnap Commissioner James Gordon. The character does not engage in a romantic or sexual relationship with Bruce Wayne within those pages.

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The animated adaptation expanded Barbara's role significantly beyond the original text. The film opens with Batgirl and Batman on a joint mission that leads to her retirement from crimefighting. During this sequence, Batman attempts to remove her from the case due to fears that she might cross the line into killing criminals. This disagreement triggers a confrontation that escalates into physical and verbal abuse, which then transitions into a sexual encounter.

Director Brian Azzarello and the production team chose to expand the narrative in ways that contradicted the tone of the graphic novel. The decision to introduce intimacy between the two characters was not present in the 1988 book that the film was supposed to adapt. This divergence from the source material was the primary catalyst for the immediate and sustained backlash from audiences and critics alike.

DC Animated Universe History Context

The concept of a romantic link between Bruce Wayne and Barbara Gordon predates the 2016 film by several decades. This dynamic was largely established within the DC Animated Universe under the creative direction of Bruce Timm. The series The New Batman Adventures showed the two working closely together, setting a foundation for deeper personal connections.

The sequel series Batman Beyond explicitly confirmed that Batman and Batgirl dated at some point after Dick Grayson left Gotham City for Bludhaven. Later films like Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman teased this romance further by showing Barbara calling Bruce from college. She questioned whether he had replaced her with the mysterious Batwoman as his new partner.

The relationship eventually ended in the DC Animated Universe due to Bruce's obsession with crimefighting and events depicted in Batman: Return of the Joker. Additionally, the non-canonical comic series Batman Beyond 2.0 explored the dynamic more heavily by revealing a past pregnancy and miscarriage. These previous interpretations were less explicit than the 2016 film but contributed to the enduring confusion among fans about canon.

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Fan Backlash And Character Alternatives

Barbara Gordon has been a central figure in the Batman mythos since her debut in Detective Comics #359 in 1967. Created for the Batman TV show with Yvonne Craig playing the role in season 3, she remains one of Batman's most trusted allies. She operates as Oracle behind the scenes and fights alongside him in Gotham City as Batgirl.

The 2016 film received primarily negative reviews, with the prologue and the intimate scenes being major points of criticism. Fans were baffled by the deviation from the father-daughter dynamic that has existed in many stories between the characters. The outcry was so significant that it persisted for years despite the film being available for streaming on HBO Max.

DC's admission validates the concerns raised by the audience nearly ten years ago. The publisher recognizes that the romantic pairing was not well-received and does not align with the core identity of the characters. There are many other established love interests for Batman, such as Catwoman or Talia al Ghul, which would have been more appropriate narrative choices.

Batman: The Killing Joke remains a standalone entry with a runtime of 77 minutes and a rating of 6.8 out of 10. While the film offers action, drama, and crime elements, its legacy is now permanently tied to this controversial creative decision. DC's current stance aims to correct the record and honor the original intentions of the comic book creators.