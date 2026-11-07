Action Comics #1104 Release: Lex Luthor Returns to Smallville With Clark Kent

DC Comics releases Action Comics issue 1104 on November 11, 2026. The story explores whether young Clark Kent can influence Lex Luthor during his time in Smallville.

DC Comics officially released Action Comics issue 1104 on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. This high-profile installment marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Lex Luthor Year One storyline. The narrative shifts focus back to the rural setting of Smallville, Kansas. Readers now witness the early interactions between two future icons. Young Clark Kent meets his new neighbor and best friend, Lex Luthor. This meeting sets the stage for their lifelong rivalry.

The central conflict of this issue explores whether childhood friendship can alter destiny. Clark Kent hopes his moral compass will positively influence the young genius. He believes kindness can steer Lex away from his dark future. The story questions if a farm boy's optimism is strong enough against inherent ambition. DC Comics uses this dynamic to test youthful idealism. The narrative challenges the limits of human connection.

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Visual storytelling in Action Comics 1104 hints at impending danger. The cover art depicts Lex Luthor near a burning Smallville sign. He holds a gas can, suggesting destructive intentions. This imagery indicates the storyline involves dangerous elements. It foreshadows the volatile nature of their relationship. The fire symbolizes the destruction that will define their adult lives. The visual cues align with the theme of lost innocence.

Mark Waid writes this chapter with Patricio Delpeche handling the artwork. Chris Brunner provides the primary cover design for this release. The creative team brings depth to the character origins. Their work expands the known history of Superman and Lex Luthor. By focusing on their childhood, the story adds nuance. Fans see how early interactions shape later conflicts. This approach bridges their innocent beginnings with eventual confrontation.

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The issue arrives in stores with multiple variant covers available. Collectors can choose from designs by Ryan Sook. Another option features artwork by Manny Vincent Carbonilla. Mahmud Asrar also created a distinctive cover for this edition. Mike Del Mundo designed a premium variant priced at seven dollars and ninety-nine cents. The standard retail price for the comic book is four dollars and ninety-nine cents. Lunar Distribution handles the logistics for these wide releases.

This release continues DC Comics monthly publishing schedule. Action Comics remains a flagship title for the publisher. The November date ensures availability for collectors and new readers. The Lex Luthor Year One arc builds anticipation. This issue represents a significant moment in the current cycle. It deepens the understanding of motivations behind hero and villain roles.