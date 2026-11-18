Building on their Project BLOOM collaboration, Singapore's DBS and Circle are giving eligible institutions direct, 24/7 access to USDC issuance and redemption.

Building on their Project BLOOM collaboration, Singapore's DBS and Circle are giving eligible institutions direct, 24/7 access to USDC issuance and redemption. The BlockDBS said eligible institutional clients in Asia can mint and redeem USDC directly through the bank.on Wednesday, the Singapore-based bank said the service will help institutions reduce their reliance on secondary market liquidity and extend settlement outside banking hours and cutoff times.

The service targets treasury, settlement, and liquidity management as institutions increase their use of tokenized money, it added.

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"We believe the future of financial services will be multi-modal and multi-instrumental, with different forms of tokenized money serving different needs," said Evy Theunis, head of digital assets at DBS Bank's Institutional Banking Group. "By supporting USDC, alongside other trusted tokenised money instruments, we are providing institutions greater choice in how they move and manage value, based on what best serves their needs.

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" The DBS-Circle partnership also builds on their participation in Project BLOOM, a Monetary Authority of Singapore initiative testing interoperability between forms of tokenized money and financial networks. 's USDC averaged $73.3 billion in circulation during the third quarter, up 8% from a year earlier, according to the company's latestAccording to The Block's data, USDC is the world's second-largest stablecoin after Tether's USDT, with a supply of $69.3 billion as of Wednesday, down from $75.3 billion at the beginning of the year.

USDT's supply has also decreased to $183 billion from about $187 billion over the same period.in September under a five-year USDC promotion arrangement and the company also signed a Chelsea FC sponsorship deal in August.