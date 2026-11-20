DBS offers USDC minting and a JPMorgan link for tokenized deposits as it seeks to keep corporate cash and payment fees when dollars move onchain.

The Singapore bank earned a record $208 million in transaction services fees in the third quarter — now it’s helping companies turn deposits into stablecoins they can spend without it.

If a supplier wants USDC on a Sunday, an eligible company can now get Circle’s stablecoin directly from DBS. That gives the bank a conversion option its client might otherwise take to a crypto exchange. If the treasurer needs to move dollars between the company’s Singapore and US accounts that weekend, DBS can also handle that through its new tokenized deposit link with JPMorgan. Once the company holds USDC, its treasurer can pay the next invoice without involving DBS.

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For shareholders, the payoff depends on how often that treasurer comes back, what DBS earns when the money moves and how much operating cash the company leaves on deposit. The Monetary Authority of Singapore issued 100 million Singapore dollars of four-week bills on Nov. 6, and the dealers paid in wholesale Singapore dollar central bank digital currency. Here DBS participated as a securities dealer.

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MAS plans to expand trials in 2027 to explore how institutions could use the bills as collateral.put a figure on the business it has to defend. Transaction services generated a record 268 million Singapore dollars in fees in the third quarter, up 8% from a year earlier, before either November deal. Felix Ng