Daytona 500: Will Rain Dampen the Great American Race? Trump's Attendance Adds to the Spectacle

The Daytona 500, NASCAR's most prestigious race, faces potential weather disruptions. Will rain dampen the excitement? President Donald Trump's possible attendance adds another layer to the already electrifying atmosphere.

NASCAR 's Daytona 500 , famously known as The Great American Race , is scheduled for Sunday, February 16th, at Daytona International Speedway. This year, the race will start at 1:30 p.m. due to a potential for rain in the afternoon. The earlier start time is a change from the original 2:30 p.m. schedule. Fans can catch the action on FOX, including FOX 35 Orlando, as well as the FOX Sports app. However, the race itself won't be streamed on the FOX Local app.

FOX 35 Orlando will provide extensive pre-race coverage at Daytona International Speedway from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 35 Orlando and the FOX Local app. There will also be a FOX Local-only broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. FOX's coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. A looming question is whether the race will be held under sunny skies or experience showers. According to weather forecasts, Sunday is expected to be windy with an increasing chance of rain and showers in the afternoon, potentially impacting the Daytona 500. FOX 35 meteorologist T.J. Springer predicts a likely dry start to the race, but the possibility of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. adds an element of uncertainty. High temperatures are anticipated in the 80s, with wind gusts reaching 30-35 mph. Adding to the excitement, President Donald Trump's presence at the race is highly anticipated, although unconfirmed. He's known to be in Florida this weekend, and the FAA has issued Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for both West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach airports, citing 'VIP Movement'. This coincides with the Daytona 500 and Trump's weekend activities. If he attends, it would be his second time as president at the event. In 2020, he served as Grand Marshal alongside his wife, Melania Trump, and delivered the iconic start command for the drivers





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daytona 500 NASCAR The Great American Race Weather Forecast Rain President Trump VIP Attendance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona Memories as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his emotional journey returning to Daytona International Speedway after his father's tragic death. He reflects on his father's love for the track and his own path to acceptance. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's qualification for the Daytona 500 marks a significant moment for Earnhardt Jr. as a team owner.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona's Legacy as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounts his emotional journey navigating Daytona International Speedway, a place that holds both triumph and tragedy. He shares his decision to return to the track after his father's fatal crash, finding peace and honoring his legacy. The article also highlights Justin Allgaier's qualification for the 'Great American Race' and Earnhardt Jr.'s excitement as a team owner.

Read more »

Donald Trump Set To Make 2025 Daytona 500 AppearancePresident Donald Trump is expected to attend the 2025 Daytona 500 next weekend.

Read more »

Donald Trump's Expected Daytona 500 Appearance Raises Concerns With FansDonald Trump's expected attendance at the 2025 Daytona 500 has sparked concerns among fans due to past incidents at races he's attended.

Read more »

Bubba Wallace Unfazed by Trump's Potential Daytona 500 AppearanceBubba Wallace, five years after a controversial noose incident, expresses indifference towards Donald Trump's potential return to the Daytona 500.

Read more »

Bubba Wallace Responds to Potential Donald Trump Daytona 500 AppearanceNASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has expressed indifference towards the potential attendance of former President Donald Trump at the Daytona 500, stating that his focus remains on the race itself. This comes after a controversial incident involving Trump's dismissal of a noose found in Wallace's stall in 2020 as a 'HOAX.'

Read more »