Daytona 500: Weather, Trump Visit, and the Big Questions

The Daytona 500 is on Sunday, February 16th, with a potential for rain and a possible presidential visit. Who will win the race? Will the weather hold up? Will Trump attend?

NASCAR 's Daytona 500 , also known as The Great American Race, is set for Sunday, February 16th, at Daytona International Speedway . The race has been moved up an hour to 1:30 p.m. due to the possibility of rain in the afternoon. Ahead of the race, three major questions are on everyone's mind.

First, will the weather cooperate, and will the race run smoothly? Second, who will emerge victorious from the 500-mile spectacle? And third, will President Donald Trump make a surprise appearance at the event? Race fans can tune in to watch the Daytona 500 on FOX, including FOX 35 Orlando, and through the FOX Sports app. However, the race will not be streamed on the FOX Local app. FOX 35 Orlando will provide extensive pre-race coverage from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 35 Orlando and the FOX Local app, followed by a FOX Local-exclusive broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. FOX's overall coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. The anticipated weather conditions are a significant concern. The latest forecast models predict windy conditions on Sunday, with increasing chances of rain and showers throughout the afternoon, potentially disrupting the Daytona 500. FOX 35 meteorologist T.J. Springer explains, 'The race will likely start dry but could be delayed with scattered showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.' as a cold front sweeps across Florida. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s, with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 35 mph. Adding to the intrigue is the possibility of a presidential visit. President Trump traveled from Washington D.C. to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday night, coinciding with the Daytona 500 race weekend. The FAA has issued Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for both West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach airports, citing 'VIP Movement.' While unconfirmed, speculation is rife that President Trump might attend the race, marking his second visit as president. In 2020, President Trump, then the 45th President, attended the Daytona 500 and served as Grand Marshal alongside First Lady Melania Trump. During his previous visit, President Trump delivered a speech before the race, famously instructing the drivers to 'start their engines!,' He lauded the Daytona 500 as a 'legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits, and the American skill, speed, and power.' He addressed the fans as 'patriots,' emphasizing that 'NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country.' The Trumps then took a ceremonial lap around the track in their presidential limousine, known as 'The Beast.





