Daytona 500: The Great American Race Kicks Off with Trump in Attendance

The Daytona 500, NASCAR's most prestigious race, begins its 2025 season with a packed schedule. The iconic 500-mile race at Daytona International Speedway features a relocated start time due to weather concerns. President Donald Trump is also in attendance, adding to the significance of the event.

NASCAR fans and racing enthusiasts are in for a treat as it's race day for the Daytona 500 – aptly dubbed ' The Great American Race ' – taking place on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This iconic and historic race signifies the commencement of the official racing season. NASCAR officials have proactively adjusted the race start time to 1:30 p.m. due to anticipated weather concerns, including potential rain showers throughout the afternoon and early evening.

For those eager to catch the action live, here's what you need to know: The race kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the start was moved up an hour as a precautionary measure against inclement weather. You can tune in to the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on FOX and local FOX stations. Alternatively, streaming options are available on the FOX Sports app (subscription required) or any streaming services that carry FOX programming. While the race itself won't be available on the FOX Local app, viewers can catch pre-race highlights from both FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 13 Tampa. The Daytona 500, a grueling 500-mile race, unfolds on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway track, requiring 200 laps to reach the 500-mile mark. Adding to the excitement of the day, President Donald Trump is in attendance at the Daytona 500. He arrived at Daytona Beach International Airport shortly before 1 p.m., greeted by Senator Rick Scott and Florida state Senator Randy Fine. The trio, along with others, engaged in brief conversation before Trump departed in a limousine bound for Daytona International Speedway. 'Today, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of American Patriots in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 'Great American Race'—the legendary Daytona 500—and the official start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series,' Trump stated in a press release prior to his arrival. 'This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation.





NASCAR Daytona 500 The Great American Race Daytona International Speedway President Donald Trump Racing

