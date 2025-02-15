Daytona 500 Starts an Hour Earlier Due to Rain Concerns

The Daytona 500, NASCAR's most prestigious race, will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2025, due to the possibility of afternoon rain showers.

NASCAR officials have announced a schedule change for the Daytona 500 race on Sunday due to the possibility of afternoon rain showers in Central Florida. The iconic race, originally slated to start at 2:30 p.m. on February 16, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway , will now commence at 1:30 p.m. This adjustment aims to minimize the impact of potential weather disruptions.

Daytona International Speedway urges all attendees to arrive early for the event, allowing extra time for traffic and longer entry lines due to enhanced security measures. Fans are advised to be prepared for unpredictable traffic conditions and potential delays.The weekend's forecast reveals a mixed bag of weather conditions. Friday promises a high of 76°F with a low near 68°F, with a slight chance of sprinkles and showers, particularly along the Atlantic coast. Saturday will be breezy and pleasant, with partial sunshine, a high of 84°F, and a low near 67°F. Dry conditions are anticipated, paving the way for smooth race proceedings. Sunday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with breaks in the sun, accompanied by windy and warm conditions. Temperatures will peak at 84°F but drop significantly into the 50s in the late evening.The Daytona 500 will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. FOX 35 will kick off pre-race coverage at 7 a.m. with Good Day Orlando and continue until 12:30 p.m. FOX will then take over with its own pre-race coverage. As a 500-mile race held on Daytona International Speedway's 2.5-mile track, the event requires 200 laps to reach the finish line





