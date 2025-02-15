Daytona 500 Start Time Moved Up Due to Potential Rain

The Daytona 500 NASCAR race is starting an hour earlier than scheduled due to the possibility of rain showers in Central Florida on Sunday.

NASCAR officials have announced a change in the start time for Sunday's Daytona 500 race due to the possibility of afternoon rain showers in Central Florida . The iconic race will now commence at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway, an hour earlier than its originally scheduled 2:30 p.m. start.

Daytona International Speedway encourages all attendees to arrive early for the event, emphasizing the importance of allowing extra time for potential traffic delays and longer entry lines due to enhanced security measures. The speedway issued a statement urging fans to be aware of these new procedures. Friday's forecast predicts a high of around 76°F with a low near 68°F. While there's a slight chance of sprinkles and showers, especially along the Atlantic coast, Saturday promises a breezy and pleasant day with partial sunshine and a high of 84°F. Sunday's forecast anticipates cloudy conditions with breaks in the sun, accompanied by warm temperatures reaching 84°F. However, a noticeable drop to the 50s is expected in the late evening. The Daytona 500 will air on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando, with pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando and continuing until 12:30 p.m. FOX will then pick up pre-race coverage. The 500-mile race takes place on the 2.5-mile track, requiring 200 laps to complete





