Daytona 500: Rain, Trump Speculation, and More

The 2023 Daytona 500 approaches with a mix of weather concerns, potential presidential attendance, and the thrill of NASCAR's most iconic race.

NASCAR 's Daytona 500 , famously known as The Great American Race, is set to take place on Sunday, February 16th, at Daytona International Speedway. Due to the possibility of afternoon rain, the race start time has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. from its original 2:30 p.m. schedule. Race fans can catch all the action on FOX, including FOX 35 Orlando, as well as through the FOX Sports app. However, the race will not be streamed on the FOX Local app.

FOX 35 Orlando will provide extensive pre-race coverage from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 35 Orlando and the FOX Local app, followed by a FOX Local-exclusive broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. FOX's comprehensive coverage begins at 11:30 a.m.The weather forecast is a key factor leading up to the race. Meteorologists predict windy conditions on Sunday, with increasing chances of rain and showers in the afternoon, potentially affecting the Daytona 500. FOX 35 meteorologist T.J. Springer anticipates a dry start but warns of possible postponements due to intermittent showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., associated with a cold front moving across Florida. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s, with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 35 mph.Adding to the excitement surrounding the race is the possibility of President Donald Trump's attendance. While unconfirmed, speculation is rife, as Trump's White House has announced his trip to his Mar-A-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, coinciding with the Daytona 500. The FAA has issued advanced Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for both West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach airports, indicating VIP movement. This would mark his second time attending the race as President, following his 2020 visit as the 45th President, where he served as Grand Marshal with First Lady Melania Trump. President Trump's previous Daytona 500 appearance saw him deliver remarks before the race and famously command the drivers to 'Start your engines!' He lauded the race as a testament to American skill, speed, and power, characterizing the fans as patriots who recognize the importance of God, family, and country. The Trumps then took a ceremonial ride around the track in 'The Beast,' the presidential limousine





