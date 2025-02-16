Daytona 500 Rain Delay After Trump's Laps

The Daytona 500 was temporarily halted due to heavy rain after just 11 laps. Former President Donald Trump, earlier in the day, participated in a ceremonial two-lap drive around the track.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Rain has forced a stoppage in the Daytona 500 on Sunday after just 11 laps. The downpour began in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile Daytona International Speedway. Earlier in the day, former President Donald Trump, in his heavily armored presidential limousine, 'The Beast', led the drivers on two laps around the track. NASCAR officials had moved the start time to 2 p.m.

Eastern earlier this week - 70 minutes ahead of the planned green flag - to try and avoid potential rain. Inclement weather was predicted between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with forecasts showing a 99% chance of rain. Drying the track takes approximately two hours, meaning the race could be delayed until 7 p.m. before it resumes.Before the rain hit, 'Captain America' actor Anthony Mackie gave the command for drivers to start their engines, lending a touch of Hollywood excitement to the 'Great American Race'.





