The Daytona 500, NASCAR's most prestigious race, is set to roar to life on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. The race, known as 'The Great American Race,' has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. due to potential rain showers. President Donald Trump will be in attendance, joining thousands of racing enthusiasts.

If you're eager to witness the race, here's what you need to know:The race commences at 1:30 p.m. Originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., the race has been moved up by an hour due to weather concerns, particularly the threat of rain.You can catch the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on FOX and local FOX stations. The Daytona 500 can also be streamed on the FOX Sports app (subscription required) or streaming services that carry FOX programming. However, it will not be available on the FOX Local app. You will, however, be able to find pre-race highlights from both FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 13 Tampa.The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to reach the 500-mile milestone. It is held at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Yes. President Donald Trump is attending the Daytona 500. He landed at Daytona Beach International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. He was greeted by Sen. Rick Scott and Florida state Sen. Randy Fine. The three – and others – engaged in a brief conversation before Trump boarded a limousine en route to Daytona International Speedway. 'Today, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of American Patriots in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the 'Great American Race'—the legendary Daytona 500—and the official start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series,' Trump stated in a release prior to his arrival. 'This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation. The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race. From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.





