Daytona 500 Kicks Off NASCAR's 77th Season

The 67th Daytona 500, NASCAR's premier event, marks the beginning of the 77th NASCAR Cup Series season. The race, featuring the high-performance Next Gen car, takes place at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16th, with a revised start time of 1:30 p.m. ET. Chase Briscoe claims the pole position, and fans can watch the race live on FOX and various streaming services.

The 77th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series gets underway with the 67th Daytona 500 , NASCAR 's most prestigious event, marking the start of what promises to be a pivotal season for the Cup Series . This year's race holds extra significance as it ushers in a new era of racing with the Next Gen car. With its high-performance capabilities and aerodynamic innovations, the Next Gen car is expected to bring a new level of excitement and competition to the track.

The Daytona 500 is renowned for its high-speed action and unpredictable outcomes, making it a thrilling spectacle for fans worldwide. The race attracts a diverse field of drivers, each vying for the coveted checkered flag and the prestigious title of Daytona 500 champion. The race, originally scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16, has been moved to 1:30 p.m. ET due to the potential for inclement weather. The 500 takes place at the iconic 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, a track known for its high banked turns and challenging layout. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX and the FOX Sports App. For those without cable, several live-streaming services offer FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.Throughout the week leading up to the Daytona 500, NASCAR will host a variety of events and activities, adding to the excitement surrounding the race. From qualifying races to practice sessions, fans will have ample opportunities to witness the drivers prepare for the main event. Chase Briscoe secured the pole position for Sunday's race, showcasing his skill and speed. For a complete view of the starting lineup, check out the official NASCAR website. The Daytona 500 is more than just a race; it's a celebration of motorsports, a showcase of driver talent, and a highlight of the NASCAR season





