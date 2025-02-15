Daytona 500 Infield Bash: Where Wheelbarrow Races and Karaoke Rule the Night

Experience the wildest side of Daytona 500 race week with the infield bash, where wheelbarrow races, karaoke battles, and homemade bars reign supreme. Dive into the chaotic energy of this annual celebration as fans let loose after the racing.

The real peril of dumping your body in the belly of a “redneck wheelchair” for a wheelbarrow race comes when you fail to grip both sides of the vehicle. Leave one hand dangling, as one Daytona 500 fan foolishly did last year, and the tip of a finger may get sliced off and lost in the infield muck. The afterparty morphed into a search party for the missing digit, iPhone lights on, people on knees scouring the ground in what proved to be a futile hunt.

The finger never got restitched, though the fan did make a triumphant return to racing, only next time with gloves. At Daytona International Speedway, the green flag drops on the infield bash that annually celebrates the over-the-top campy nature of race week. Wheel out the wheelbarrows. Bust out the karaoke machines and crank the volume to 11. Belly up to the homemade bars built with enough lumber to thin out a Home Depot. At Daytona after dark, the good times never stop, even when the racing does at a track where, in both speed and celebrations, there are no limits. NASCAR star Kyle Larson is on a tear in 2025. Can he keep it going with a Daytona 500 win? The later it gets, the crazier it gets, and revelers compete in the booze-fueled races at their own risk. Though, the organizer noted, paramedics are stationed nearby





