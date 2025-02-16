Daytona 500 Halted by Heavy Rain and Wind

Heavy rain and wind force the postponement of the Daytona 500 just minutes into the race. The 2.5-mile track will require at least two hours to dry, resulting in a significant delay. This marks the sixth time in the last 14 years that the race has been impacted by weather.

A major weather disruption has forced NASCAR to halt the Daytona 500 just minutes into the race. Heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are battering Daytona International Speedway, leading to a prolonged red flag. The 2.5-mile track requires at least two hours to dry completely, indicating a significant delay in the proceedings. Fans, drivers, and crews are sheltering in place as they await the storm to pass.

This postponement marks the sixth time in the last 14 years that the Daytona 500, the season opener and most prestigious race in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been affected by weather. Past instances include postponements on Monday in 2012, 2020, and last year, as well as significant delays in 2014 and 2021.The race was initially underway, with President Donald Trump leading a ceremonial lap before the storm hit. He addressed the drivers, expressing his admiration for their skills and wishing them safety as the downpour began. The race saw an exciting start with Chase Briscoe taking an early lead, but the sudden weather change quickly brought everything to a halt. Drivers and their teams are now stationed in their motorhomes or haulers, waiting for the all-clear to resume the race. Live television coverage has shifted to interviews and analysis, keeping fans updated on the situation as they eagerly await the resumption of the iconic Daytona 500





