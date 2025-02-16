Daytona 500: Drivers Chase Glory and the Harley J. Earl Trophy

The world's top drivers are set to compete in the prestigious Daytona 500, with Chase Briscoe leading the pack and Kyle Busch as the favorite. Learn about the history and significance of the Harley J. Earl Trophy, a symbol of victory in this iconic race.

On Sunday, 41 of the world's top drivers will compete in the Daytona 500 , each vying for one of NASCAR 's most coveted prizes: the Harley J. Earl Trophy . This legendary trophy, a symbol of triumph in one of motorsports' most iconic events, was sculpted by John Lajba. Lajba revealed that the creation of each trophy takes a meticulous six to nine months and weighs over 60 pounds.

Thirty years ago, he was entrusted with designing a smaller, portable version for drivers to take home, complementing the larger trophy that proudly displays the names of all past champions. 'I made the decision that every year to improve it as much as I can,' Lajba shared. 'So I think the inspiration to get it to this stage was, I don’t want to say perfection because humans aren’t perfect, but as close as we get it to perfection.' The races are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, despite the threat of rain. Chase Briscoe will take the starting position from the pole, while Kyle Busch is considered the favorite to clinch the victory, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers





