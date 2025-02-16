Daytona 500 2025: Logano, Briscoe, and the Quest for the Great American Race

Get ready for the roar of engines and the thrill of the Daytona 500, NASCAR's biggest event. William Byron will be looking to repeat, while Joey Logano defends his Cup Series Championship. Chase Briscoe leads from the pole, and surprises are always on the menu at Daytona.

The roar of engines and the thrill of competition are set to engulf Daytona International Speedway as the Great American Race, the Daytona 500 , gets underway on Sunday. NASCAR 's elite drivers will be pushing their vehicles to the limit on the high-banked, 2.5-mile track, marking the official start of another exhilarating season. Last year, William Byron emerged victorious, conquering the grueling race by leading four laps.

Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie, and Bubba Wallace completed the top five, showcasing the fierce rivalry and incredible skill on display.This year's Daytona 500 promises to be just as captivating, with a star-studded lineup eager to claim the checkered flag. Will a seasoned veteran like Joey Logano, fresh off his third Cup Series championship, reign supreme once again as he defends his title? Or will a rising star seize the opportunity to make a name for themselves? The unpredictable nature of the Daytona track adds another layer of excitement, as past races have seen unexpected victors emerge from the chaos. Harrison Burton's surprising triumph in August, amidst a race filled with crashes and going into overtime, serves as a reminder that anything can happen in the high-stakes world of NASCAR. Chase Briscoe will lead the pack from the pole position, with Austin Cindric alongside him. Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones emerged victorious in Thursday's Duel races, setting the stage for the rest of the field. The competition was fierce, with notable drivers like Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Helio Castroneves, Justin Allgaier, and Corey LaJoie battling their way into the main event.Live stream the action on Fubo and witness the unfolding drama as the cars hurtle around the iconic track.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DAYTONA 500 NASCAR Joey Logano Chase Briscoe William Byron

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daytona 500 Ready to Roar: Logano and Top Contenders Set for Epic ShowdownThe Daytona 500, NASCAR's most prestigious race, is set to take place this afternoon. Reigning champion Joey Logano and fierce contenders Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick are ready for an epic battle.

Read more »

Chase Briscoe Wins Daytona 500 Pole, Setting the Stage for Sunday's 'Great American Race'Chase Briscoe secures the pole position for the Daytona 500, setting the stage for the iconic race. Briscoe's impressive qualifying run highlights the unique qualifying format for the event, with the final starting grid determined by Thursday's Duel qualifying races.

Read more »

From Cody Ware to Joey Logano, ranking entire 2025 Daytona 500 fieldThe 2025 Daytona 500 field is set. Here are the drivers' rankings, along with insight on their chances of winning the 'Great American Race.'

Read more »

Chase Briscoe Breaks Down Daytona 500 Start After Securing Pole: 'Easy to Get Jumbled'Chase Briscoe secured the Daytona 500 pole for Joe Gibbs Racing, making this Toyota's first-ever pole in the event.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona Memories as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his emotional journey returning to Daytona International Speedway after his father's tragic death. He reflects on his father's love for the track and his own path to acceptance. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's qualification for the Daytona 500 marks a significant moment for Earnhardt Jr. as a team owner.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona's Legacy as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounts his emotional journey navigating Daytona International Speedway, a place that holds both triumph and tragedy. He shares his decision to return to the track after his father's fatal crash, finding peace and honoring his legacy. The article also highlights Justin Allgaier's qualification for the 'Great American Race' and Earnhardt Jr.'s excitement as a team owner.

Read more »