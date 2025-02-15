Daytona 500 2023: Weather Forecasts, Trump's Potential Appearance, and The Race for Victory

The 2023 Daytona 500 is fast approaching, bringing with it three major questions. Will the race be affected by the forecast of rain and wind? Will President Donald Trump make a second appearance at the event? And who will ultimately win the coveted race?

NASCAR 's Daytona 500 , also known as The Great American Race, is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway . The race, originally set to start at 2:30 p.m., has been moved up an hour to 1:30 p.m. due to the possibility of afternoon rain.

This year's event has three big questions surrounding it: Will it be sunny and dry, or will rain disrupt the race? Will President Donald Trump make an appearance, making it his second visit to the Daytona 500 as president? And who will emerge victorious from the 500-mile race?Race fans can catch all the action on FOX, including FOX 35 Orlando, as well as through the FOX Sports app. However, the race itself will not be streamed in the FOX Local app. FOX 35 Orlando will offer comprehensive pre-race coverage from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 35 Orlando and within the FOX Local app, followed by a FOX Local-exclusive broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. FOX's main coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. Click here to view FOX's complete TV schedule.The weather forecast is a key factor, with models predicting windy conditions and a growing chance of rain and showers in the afternoon. 'The race will likely start dry but could be postponed with scattered showers and thunderstorms between 3 - 6 p.m.,' said FOX 35 meteorologist T.J. Springer, anticipating a cold front moving across Florida. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s, with wind gusts estimated between 30-35 mph. Adding to the intrigue, President Donald Trump flew from Washington D.C. to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday night, where he resides at his Mar-A-Lago estate. The FAA has issued advanced Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) for both West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach airports for 'VIP Movement,' coinciding with the Daytona 500 race and Trump's weekend in Florida. While unconfirmed, there's strong speculation that President Trump might attend the race, marking his second time as president to do so.If he does attend, it will recall his 2020 visit to the Daytona 500, where he served as Grand Marshal alongside First Lady Melania Trump. During that event, President Trump delivered a speech before the race, famously urging the drivers to start their engines. He described the Daytona 500 as a 'legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits, and the American skill, speed, and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years.' He also addressed the fans present, calling them 'patriots' and emphasizing that 'NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country.' The Trumps then took a few laps around the track in 'The Beast,' the presidential limousine. The Daytona 500 race, a grueling 500-mile event, will be held on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race now starts at 1:30 p.m. due to the weather concerns. Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile track, requires 200 laps to complete the 500-mile distance





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daytona 500 NASCAR Weather Forecast Donald Trump Race Daytona International Speedway FOX Sports Florida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona Memories as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his emotional journey returning to Daytona International Speedway after his father's tragic death. He reflects on his father's love for the track and his own path to acceptance. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier's qualification for the Daytona 500 marks a significant moment for Earnhardt Jr. as a team owner.

Read more »

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embraces Daytona's Legacy as Justin Allgaier Qualifies for Daytona 500Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounts his emotional journey navigating Daytona International Speedway, a place that holds both triumph and tragedy. He shares his decision to return to the track after his father's fatal crash, finding peace and honoring his legacy. The article also highlights Justin Allgaier's qualification for the 'Great American Race' and Earnhardt Jr.'s excitement as a team owner.

Read more »

NASCAR draws stars to Daytona 500 with Trump, Captain America expected at 'Great American Race'It’s NASCAR’s turn to throw its version of the Super Bowl with Sunday's Daytona 500. The “Great American Race” has Captain America coming and maybe even President Donald Trump. The field is stacked with stars, including four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who at age 49 is making his NASCAR debut.

Read more »

Will Trump Attend the 2025 Daytona 500?Rumors and FAA flight restrictions suggest President Donald Trump may attend the 2025 Daytona 500. This follows his attendance at the 2020 race as Grand Marshal.

Read more »

Will Trump Attend 2025 Daytona 500?Rumors and FAA flight restrictions suggest President Donald Trump might attend the 2025 Daytona 500. While no confirmations have been made, the possibility is fueled by TFRs issued for Daytona Beach and President Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort. This follows Trump's attendance at the 2020 Daytona 500 as Grand Marshal.

Read more »

Bubba Wallace Unfazed by Trump's Potential Daytona 500 AppearanceBubba Wallace, five years after a controversial noose incident, expresses indifference towards Donald Trump's potential return to the Daytona 500.

Read more »