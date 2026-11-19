The actor died Wednesday morning at 66, days after being struck by a car in Studio City, Calif., while crossing the street to pick up food.

“He helped make them stars,” the Nov. 5 upload’s caption read. “But some secrets were never meant to see the spotlight 👀. Meet Jeff, played by @reallarrypoindexter, in ‘Residual.

'” In his last Instagram post, actor Larry Poindexter promoted his character Jeff in the upcoming independent web series “Residual. ”Poindexter died Wednesday at age 66 while awaiting surgery after being hit by a car days prior. The video featured various clips of Poindexter on the phone, drinking and more as ominous music played. The show’s Instagram page has yet to post regarding Poindexter’s death at age 66.

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“He helped make them stars,” the caption read. “But some secrets were never meant to see the spotlight. ”Deadline reported Poindexter’s death Wednesday, noting that he was hit by a vehicle on Nov. 13 while crossing the street to pick up food in Studio City, California. His cause of death is not yet known at this time.

MediaPunch via Getty ImagesPoindexter’s rep has yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment. The former soap star is survived by his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer, as well as their sons, Rees and Jake. Poindexter has been acting since the ’80s, with guest spots on “Friends,” “NCIS” and more hit shows over the years. Poindexter, pictured attending the off-Broadway opening night of “Fatherland” in New York on Sept. 26, 2024, is survived by his wife and two sons.

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His cause of death is not yet known. Some of his more recent roles include parts in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Station 19. ”shared a touching tribute via Instagram“I’m heartbroken,” the 38-year-old told his followers.

“I’m forever honored to have played his son, and I’ll always cherish him as my second father. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! In his last Instagram post, actor Larry Poindexter promoted his character Jeff in the upcoming independent web series"Residual.

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"Poindexter died Wednesday at age 66 while awaiting surgery after being hit by a car days prior.residualtheseries/Instagram "He helped make them stars," the caption read. "But some secrets were never meant to see the spotlight. "Poindexter has been acting since the 1980s, with roles in"Days of Our Lives,""S.W. A.T.

" and more. Poindexter, pictured attending the off-Broadway opening night of"Fatherland" in New York on Sept. 26, 2024, is survived by his wife and two sons. His cause of death is not yet known.