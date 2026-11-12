James Reynolds, the longest-running Black actor in television history, has disclosed his Parkinsons disease diagnosis and announced that the condition will be woven into the storyline of his character Abe Carver on Days of Our Lives. Reynolds, who has starred in the show since 1981, admitted to hiding his symptoms for years but feels compelled to address the illness on screen. He believes he may have shown signs of the disease for 20 years and emphasized the importance of demonstrating that individuals with Parkinsons can continue to work, expressing a desire to connect with others in the Parkinsons community to raise awareness.

James Reynolds, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Days of Our Lives', accepts award onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

said his diagnosis will be part of his character Abe Carver’s storyline on the daytime show he’s starred in since 1981. Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly he tried hiding symptoms of his illness, but was forced to come clean. Reynolds, credited as the longest-running Black actor in a single series in the history of television, said he found himself shaking while filming.

Also read 'Days Of Our Lives' Actor James Reynolds Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

The former high schoolJames Reynolds, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'Days of Our Lives', poses in the press room during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. “This is an issue that it is going to be mirrored on the show and there’s nothing any of us can really do about it,” he said.

According to Reynolds, he now believes that he may have been showing signs of Parkinson’s as far back as 20 years ago. Only his wife, son and “a few other people” knew he was struggling. He said his show’s cast and crew have been completely supportive of his efforts.

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Reynolds said he hasn’t spoken with sitcom star Michael J. Fox, whose been battling Parkinson’s for 35 years, but he’s interested in getting in contact with people trying to bringing visibility to“This perhaps happened to me because I can help other people,” Reynolds said. One message he really wants to communicate is the idea that people with Parkinson’s are still able to work.

Reynolds has also appeared on TV shows including “The Incredible Hulk,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Seinfeld. ”