Robert Kelker-Kelly, who played roles on Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, has died at age 62. St. Peters police responded to an emergency call in Missouri.

Robert Kelker-Kelly, the actor known for his work on the soap operas Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, has died at the age of 62, according to the entertainment outlet Us, which says it can confirm the death. The St. Peters Police Department in Missouri was the agency that responded to the incident, which was reported on Saturday, October 3.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious male who was not breathing. Authorities later identified the man as Kelker-Kelly. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, known as CPR, was already in progress when responding officers arrived at the scene.

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Police Response and the Identification of Robert Kelker-Kelly

The St. Peters Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 3, describing an unconscious male who was not breathing. Officers identified the man as Robert Kelker-Kelly after the response began.

When authorities arrived, CPR was underway. The report confirms that efforts to revive the actor were being carried out while emergency responders worked on the scene in St. Peters, Missouri.

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The source material does not provide a cause of death, and no further details about the circumstances have been confirmed in the report. Readers should rely on official statements from the St. Peters Police Department for any updates on the investigation.

Soap Opera Career and Roles on Daytime Television

Robert Kelker-Kelly built a career in daytime drama, appearing on both Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. His recurring work on those shows made him a familiar face to long-time soap opera viewers.

Kelker-Kelly played two characters over the course of his career. He portrayed Ben Welch in 1984, and he later played Father Louis from 2014 to 2018.

In a 2011 interview, the actor described how he entered the industry. He said his family was in the business, but he did not begin acting until he was 19. He added that he performed summer stock theater in the chorus before moving on to straight plays, television, and movies, and he named a TV movie called Thursday's Child as his first on-camera job, in which he played Rob Lowe's brother.

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Tributes From the Soap Opera Community

The soap opera community has mourned several performers who died unexpectedly. The source names Alec Musser, David Gail, and Billy Miller as actors whose deaths shocked fans.

When news of Billy Miller's death broke in September 2023, several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to him. Kelker-Kelly's death adds his name to a list of daytime stars whose passing has affected viewers and colleagues.

In the 2011 interview, the actor also spoke about his personal life. He said he had twin boys who were 11 weeks old at the time and that raising them had become his main focus. He said he continued to play guitar and write music, and that he had a home studio where he played when he could find time.