Days After Winning Congressional Race, Bobby Pulido Lands Third Latin Grammy

The singer was awarded the Best Tejano Album trophy for 'Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo).'

his competitive race in Texas’ 15th congressional district. The triumphs keep coming: The Tejano musician, who tightened his relationship with voters byThe award was presented during a pre-ceremony telecast, and Pulido accepted the honor in person.

During his speech, he reminded people that although he’s retiring from music, he’ll still be using his platform to make change.

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“I’m so, so proud to be from Texas and to be Tejano and to represent this music,” he said. “Tejano music is in very good hands; we have so much talent, young talent like Jay Perez, Destiny Navaira, and everyone who’s here. I love you all, and I’ll see you soon, because we need to represent and we need to get to work to use our voices for something else.

”Bobby Pulido & Friends: Una Tuya y Una Mía Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke VolumesWhile running his campaign, Pulido reached out to voters and attended 75 local quinceañera, where he often sang hit “Desvelado” and used the time to engage with families and voters. In October, he toldthat although he was planning on singing for fundraisers or social events, he wanted to fully dedicate his time to politcis.

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“I could foresee in the future maybe potentially doing a benefit and maybe using a concert here and there to help raise money for various causes that are really important to me,” he said. “But public service to me is much more powerful. I do music for me because I enjoy it, but when you’re serving, it’s not for you. It’s for other people, and I think my life would be complete that way.

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