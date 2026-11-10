'It’s exactly what the fossil fuel industry wants,' one critic said of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act.

Days After Midterm Blowout, 22 Democrats Join GOP to Advance 'Massive Giveaway' to Big Oil "It’s exactly what the fossil fuel industry wants," one critic said of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act.and other key environmental protections to make it easier for the federal government to streamline energy projects—including climate-wrecking gas pipelines.to advance the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act sets the stage for what's expected to be a contentious amendment process.

The bill's Democratic supporters—including Sens. , and progressive lawmakers say the legislation is a gift to fossil fuel companies, tech giants, and other corporate interests at the expense of local communities and the planet..

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"Just days after voters demanded accountability and relief from soaring costs, 73 senators chose Trump’s energy policies over the American people. "The bill would exempt pipeline expansions and other energy projects from review under the National Environmental Policy Act and make it harder for opponents of the projects to challenge them in court. The legislation would also restrict courts' ability to pause projects due to inadequate environmental reviews. , one of the 25 senators who voted against advancing BAAJA on Monday, said in a statement that while the legislation "has a number of other features that merit careful analysis," it "has never had a public hearing" despite its potentially massive impact.

“The bill restricts states’ ability to raise and address clean water concerns on gas pipelines as well as transmission lines," said Merkley. "It shortens timelines that make it hard-to-impossible for grassroots and community groups to raise concerns about projects. It eliminates tools that states and localities use to fight the development of new data centers and detention centers. And it impacts the sovereignty and rights of tribes.

" "Permitting reform for electrical transmission lines is essential," the senator added. "But the current bill raises too many serious issues that require more deliberation. "urged lawmakers to pause consideration of the permitting bill until the next Congress, when Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate.just to save a few dollars on gas," said Lisa Frank, executive director of Environment America.

"We shouldn’t and don’t need to weaken the rules that protect our water fromin order to build more clean energy. We shouldn’t facilitate more global-warming air pollution. And we definitely shouldn’t be taking away the public’s right to weigh in on projects that can ruin their environment, make them sick, and lessen their quality of life.

”US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

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We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news. US Senateand other key environmental protections to make it easier for the federal government to streamline energy projects—including climate-wrecking gas pipelines.to advance the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act sets the stage for what's expected to be a contentious amendment process. The bill's Democratic supporters—including Sens.

, and progressive lawmakers say the legislation is a gift to fossil fuel companies, tech giants, and other corporate interests at the expense of local communities and the planet..

"Just days after voters demanded accountability and relief from soaring costs, 73 senators chose Trump’s energy policies over the American people. "The bill would exempt pipeline expansions and other energy projects from review under the National Environmental Policy Act and make it harder for opponents of the projects to challenge them in court. The legislation would also restrict courts' ability to pause projects due to inadequate environmental reviews. , one of the 25 senators who voted against advancing BAAJA on Monday, said in a statement that while the legislation "has a number of other features that merit careful analysis," it "has never had a public hearing" despite its potentially massive impact.

“The bill restricts states’ ability to raise and address clean water concerns on gas pipelines as well as transmission lines," said Merkley. "It shortens timelines that make it hard-to-impossible for grassroots and community groups to raise concerns about projects. It eliminates tools that states and localities use to fight the development of new data centers and detention centers. And it impacts the sovereignty and rights of tribes.

" "Permitting reform for electrical transmission lines is essential," the senator added. "But the current bill raises too many serious issues that require more deliberation. "urged lawmakers to pause consideration of the permitting bill until the next Congress, when Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate.just to save a few dollars on gas," said Lisa Frank, executive director of Environment America.

"We shouldn’t and don’t need to weaken the rules that protect our water fromin order to build more clean energy. We shouldn’t facilitate more global-warming air pollution. And we definitely shouldn’t be taking away the public’s right to weigh in on projects that can ruin their environment, make them sick, and lessen their quality of life.

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”and other key environmental protections to make it easier for the federal government to streamline energy projects—including climate-wrecking gas pipelines.to advance the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act sets the stage for what's expected to be a contentious amendment process. The bill's Democratic supporters—including Sens. , and progressive lawmakers say the legislation is a gift to fossil fuel companies, tech giants, and other corporate interests at the expense of local communities and the planet..

"Just days after voters demanded accountability and relief from soaring costs, 73 senators chose Trump’s energy policies over the American people. "The bill would exempt pipeline expansions and other energy projects from review under the National Environmental Policy Act and make it harder for opponents of the projects to challenge them in court. The legislation would also restrict courts' ability to pause projects due to inadequate environmental reviews. , one of the 25 senators who voted against advancing BAAJA on Monday, said in a statement that while the legislation "has a number of other features that merit careful analysis," it "has never had a public hearing" despite its potentially massive impact.

“The bill restricts states’ ability to raise and address clean water concerns on gas pipelines as well as transmission lines," said Merkley. "It shortens timelines that make it hard-to-impossible for grassroots and community groups to raise concerns about projects. It eliminates tools that states and localities use to fight the development of new data centers and detention centers. And it impacts the sovereignty and rights of tribes.

" "Permitting reform for electrical transmission lines is essential," the senator added. "But the current bill raises too many serious issues that require more deliberation. "urged lawmakers to pause consideration of the permitting bill until the next Congress, when Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate.just to save a few dollars on gas," said Lisa Frank, executive director of Environment America.

"We shouldn’t and don’t need to weaken the rules that protect our water fromin order to build more clean energy. We shouldn’t facilitate more global-warming air pollution. And we definitely shouldn’t be taking away the public’s right to weigh in on projects that can ruin their environment, make them sick, and lessen their quality of life. ” The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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