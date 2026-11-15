Days after elephant dies, San Diego Zoo says a second one is sick

A second African savanna elephant has fallen ill at the San Diego Zoo, days after one died from a suspected viral infection.

The main entrance at the San Diego Zoo in Balboa Park is shown on June 24, 2025. Days after losing an African savanna elephant after a brief illness, San Diego Zoo officials say a second elephant is believed to be sick with the same disease, which is caused by a virus that damages the inside lining of blood vessels.

Zoo officials said they determined a preliminary cause of death for Inhlonipho, also known as Nipho, was EEHV-HD, considered one of the most serious diseases affecting elephants. The 15-year-old elephant died Wednesday after a “brief battle” with the disease. EEHV-HD, which stands for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus hemorrhagic disease, is caused by a naturally occurring virus that affects animals in the wild and in human care, zoo officials said. It poses no risk to people or other wildlife.

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On Saturday, zoo officials announced Tsandzikle, also known as Sundzu, had developed signs of EEHV-HD. Sundzu is Nipho’s 15-year-old half-brother and lived in the same bachelor herd at the zoo, along with a third elephant named Vus’Musi, who is called Musi. The elephant known as Nipho at the San Diego Zoo. “Sundzu immediately began receiving around-the-clock care following the highest-level treatment recommendations of the North American EEHV Advisory Group,” the zoo said in a statement.

“His comprehensive healthcare includes antiviral medications, fluids, and elephant plasma infusions. Sundzu could not be in better hands. ” Plasma is routinely collected from elephants at the zoo and Safari Park, and is banked “for moments exactly like this one,” the zoo said. According to the EEHV Advisory Group, most elephants will contract the virus in their lifetime, and many carry it without showing signs of illness.

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It is the single largest cause of death in young elephants in North America, Europe and Thailand, the advisory group said. EEHV-HD most often occurs in African elephants under 15 years of age and Asian elephants under 10 years of age, according to the advisory group.

“As with all herpesvirus infections, no permanent cure exists,” the zoo said. “Reduction of viral illness from early treatment, and prevention of severe illness through vaccination, is key to saving elephants. ” The zoo said it was “honored to support” a collaborative effort to develop a vaccine that could protect elephants from the disease.

The Houston Zoo and Baylor College of Medicine are working on a vaccine that targets the two deadliest strains of EEHV affecting African elephant calves, the advisory group said. Vaccine trials are underway for Asian elephants. African savanna elephants are an endangered species, threatened by poaching, the illegal ivory trade and habitat loss. Experts estimate there are about 400,000 remaining in the wild.