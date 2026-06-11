Dayna Kathan, a Former Vanderpump Rules Cast Member, Comes Out as Gay on Pride Month

Dayna Kathan, a 35-year-old ex reality TV personality, used Pride month to come out as gay on Instagram. She shared a carousel of photos with friends featuring her in a black tank top reading 'gay' in capital white letters, riffing off the famous Gap logo. Her former castmates Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix took to the comments to show their support.

This week a former Vanderpump Rules cast member used Pride month to come out as gay. Dayna Kathan , a 35-year-old ex reality TV personality, shared a carousel of photos with friends featuring her in a black tank top reading 'gay' in capital white letters, riffing off the famous Gap logo.

She captioned the post, 'Shout out to my fellow late in life lesbians!! HAPPY PRIDE!!!

' Her former castmates Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix took to the comments to show their support. Kathan previously came out as bisexual on a 2019 Vanderpump Rules episode and bonded with co-star Madix as they referred to each other as 'bi sisters' during an LA Pride-themed episode. She now co-hosts the podcast Disrespectfully alongside Maloney.

The show, restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump's spinoff of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, premiered on Bravo in January 2013 and documented the aftermath of the split between live-in partners Madix and Sandoval, who had dated for nine years. The 11th season premiered in January 2024 and the 12th season premiered in December 2025 and wrapped in March 2026





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Dayna Kathan Vanderpump Rules Gay Pride Month Lisa Vanderpump Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills SUR Restaurant & Lounge Katie Maloney Ariana Madix Madix And Sandoval Cheating Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Vanderpump Rules Season 12

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