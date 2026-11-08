Dayla Ulrich Builds Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard Legacy in Parowan

Dayla Ulrich transforms her agricultural passion into a community hub in Parowan. Her farm-to-table breakfasts and educational roles highlight women in agriculture.

Dayla Ulrich established Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard in Parowan, Iron County, creating a dedicated space for farm-to-table experiences over the last eight years. This business model has evolved from a personal gardening hobby into a significant community gathering point that promotes small-scale agriculture and sustainable food systems.

Ulrich Leverages Academic Background for Farming

Dayla Ulrich holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in sustainable food systems from Southern Utah University, which she pursued after her children entered high school. She initially sought agricultural education to improve her gardening skills but developed a deeper passion for small-scale farming and community connection. Her academic foundation directly supports her current operations as a first-generation farmer who manages three acres of produce and flowers.

Also read The Reason Subaru Still Builds Cars With Boxer Engines

Parowan Community Center Created Through Breakfasts

Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard hosts Saturday breakfasts near its orchard, serving French toast and fresh produce to residents. This initiative began eight years ago when Dayla Ulrich decided to invite the community to the farm rather than relying on unpredictable farmers' market sales. The event has become the primary function of the business, fostering direct interaction between growers and consumers in a rural setting.

Women in Agriculture Supported by Industry Platforms

Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard has gained recognition from FarmHER + RanchHER, an organization dedicated to highlighting women in agriculture across rural America. Dayla Ulrich actively encourages other women to enter the sector, noting that women have historically tended gardens and fed families. She emphasizes the supportive nature of the community, where experienced farmers readily offer advice to newcomers starting microfarms in their backyards.

Advertisement

Dayla Ulrich Returns to Teaching at Southern Utah University

Dayla Ulrich now serves as an adjunct professor at Southern Utah University, teaching horticulture courses to students. This academic role fulfills a long-term career goal to share her practical farming experience with the next generation. Her dual role as a producer and educator allows her to provide theoretical knowledge alongside real-world application in sustainable food systems.

Seasonal Operations and Future Agricultural Goals

Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard currently pauses regular breakfast operations for the winter but continues selling seasonal pies. Dayla Ulrich expresses gratitude for the consistent support shown by the Parowan community throughout the operating season. She views her work as a rewarding opportunity to inspire others to pursue agriculture while providing the necessary tools for success in the field.