Dayanne Figueroa seeks $1 million after violent ICE arrest in Chicago, citing constitutional violations and medical harm during 2025 Operation Midway Blitz.

Dayanne Figueroa, a thirty-one-year-old US citizen and single mother from Chicago, has filed a lawsuit seeking up to $1 million in damages from the US government for her unlawful and violent arrest by federal immigration agents.

The legal action stems from a targeted enforcement operation known as Operation Midway Blitz, which took place on the morning of October 10, 2025, on West Hubbard Street in the city.

Also read Sen. Alex Padilla proposes new restrictions on ICE operations at airports as arrests continue

Figueroa alleges that agents rammed her vehicle with another car while she was dropping off her five-year-old son at school before dragging her out by her legs.

Body camera footage reportedly showed agents pointing firearms at Figueroa and throwing her onto the pavement while one agent pinned her face down with their knees.

This force caused acute and severe pain by placing pressure directly near an incision from her recent kidney surgery despite her repeated identification as a US citizen.

She was detained without a warrant and transported in an unmarked red van to the Broadview Detention Center in suburban Chicago while agents put her phone into airplane mode to prevent contact with family.

During the transport, Figueroa suffered a panic attack while agents photographed her and allegedly told her she was a criminal who would receive no help.

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At the facility, which the complaint describes as overcrowded and dehumanizing, Figueroa reported undergoing invasive body searches and sexualized, degrading comments.

She alleges that before being permitted to use the restroom, an agent touched her private parts and made coercive remarks while she was under surveillance.

After several hours in custody and a transfer to a facility in Lombard, Figueroa was released and taken to a hospital for an emergency medical evaluation.

Her boyfriend, mother, and family lawyer were initially told by an agent that she was fine, but her injuries were substantial and required immediate attention.

The force used during the arrest broke one of her dental crowns and caused internal bleeding that needed urgent medical intervention.

Furthermore, the denial of immediate medical care aggravated her surgical wounds, exacerbated her underlying kidney condition, and delayed her recovery significantly.

The damage to Figueroa went beyond the physical as the lawsuit says the ordeal destroyed her sense of safety, security, and peace in her daily life.

She suffers from severe emotional and psychological trauma, which continues to affect her ability to live her life as she did prior to the incident.

An investigation by the Illinois Accountability Commission released in April concluded there was no credible evidence that Figueroa intentionally rammed the agents' vehicle.

The report suggested agents may have falsified narratives to justify the detention, citing inaccuracies such as the claim that Figueroa kicked officers in high-heeled shoes.

Her shoes had actually fallen off during the struggle, contradicting the agents' initial reports of resistance during the violent arrest.

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Figueroa had no prior criminal record and was never charged with any crime, yet the lawsuit claims the ordeal caused ongoing emotional and psychological trauma.

She testified about her mistreatment at a congressional forum convened by Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Robert Garcia in Washington, DC.

Rep. Delia Ramirez highlighted the incident during a confrontation with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, describing it as evidence of agents abusing their authority.

The assault of Figueroa fits into a broader pattern of documented abuse during the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign.

At least 519 US citizens have been detained by federal immigration agents since Trump returned to office, and the real number is likely higher.

Figueroa stated that the incident illustrates the consequences of a government acting with impunity and trampling the Constitution.

She labeled the agents an embarrassment to legitimate law enforcement and emphasized that a badge is not a free pass to intimidate or mistreat people.

Luis Carrillo of the Carrillo Law Firm said Figueroa endured one of the most horrifying experiences imaginable while on her way to work.

He noted that she had broken no laws when she was savagely attacked and praised her courage for speaking out for the voiceless.

The lawsuit includes claims of false arrest, false imprisonment, assault, battery, negligence, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress under Illinois law.

Figueroa hopes this lawsuit helps hold those responsible for her attack accountable and puts an end to this horrific abuse by federal agents.