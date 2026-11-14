Day’Ron Sharpe is making another leap in rare Nets bright spot

Day’Ron Sharpe is making the jump from backup bruiser to full-time starter and complete player.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Day’Ron Sharpe is making the jump from backup bruiser to full-time starter and complete player. Sharpe has an impressive plus-16.7 net rating swing for Brooklyn .

Essentially meaning they are an aggregate 16.7 points per 100 possessions better — offensively and defensively — with the big man on the floor.

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“Yeah, he’s embracing the new role, and he’s adjusting,” Nets coach Jordi Fernández said of Sharpe. “He’s adjusting with playing bigger minutes. … It comes with, its a lot. And I think he’s doing a great job.

He is being very diligent with his routine, his body, taking care of himself, his treatment, what he eats. And right now, you can see that he can perform in longer stints and for more minutes. Brooklyn Nets center Day’ron Sharpe shoots a layup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

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“So, very proud of him, and I think he’s impacting the group also. We’re playing well and, at times, very well because of him. And what he brings, like yesterday or two days ago, he had huge winning plays at the rim and verticalities and then his passing, rebounding so forth. So I’m very happy and he’s got to keep taking steps, keep working.

” Over Sharpe’s last six games, he’s averaged 9.5 points, seven rebounds and 6.5 assists to just 2.2 turnovers — almost a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio — as he’s unlocked his playmaking in dribble handoffs DHOs with Michael Porter Jr. His four straight games with at least five assists are a Nets franchise record for a center. Brooklyn Nets center Day’ron Sharpe, left, shoots over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

But more importantly, Sharpe — always a powerful rebounder in shorter stints — has provided rim protection, with his career-high tying four blocks in New Orleans giving him 10 over his last five games.

“I’d just say for me, just trusting the work that I always preach, just being patient when I get the ball and just playing hard usual, just trying to make as many winning plays as I can,” said Sharpe. “Like I said before the season started, I feel like I’m trying to be one of the best when it comes to the small details of the game. Extra plays, saving plays, it’s all about the position game to me.

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So as many possessions as I can help our team win, that’s what matters. ” Point guard Nolan Traore is listed as questionable for Saturday at the Grizzlies after missing the win in New Orleans. Rookie Mikel Brown Jr. is questionable with the illness that also cost him the last game.

“Nolan just practiced with the group; see how he feels after,” said Fernández. “And then Mikel hasn’t practiced, he’s not here. See how he feels . ”