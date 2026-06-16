Day of Draws and Underdog Heroics: Cape Verde Stun Spain as All Four World Cup Matches End in Ties

Four matches on the sixth day of the World Cup all ended in draws, a rare occurrence in tournament history, highlighted by Cape Verde's inspirational goalless draw against Spain. Goalkeeper Vozinha became an overnight sensation with over a million Instagram followers, while Saudi Arabia and Egypt also secured points against higher-ranked opponents. Iran's politically charged draw with New Zealand added another layer to a day defined by surprising results.

Day six of the World Cup delivered a day of remarkable draws and standout underdog performances, marking only the second time in tournament history that all four matches on a single day ended in ties.

The first instance was on June 15, 1958. This unusual outcome highlighted a trend where teams traditionally seen as underdogs, particularly from outside Europe and South America, outperformed expectations. European and South American nations, usually dominant, averaged just 1.14 points per game compared to 1.47 from the rest of the world.

The most stunning result came in Group H as Cape Verde, a nation of just half a million people making their World Cup debut and ranked 67th globally, held tournament favourites Spain to a 0-0 draw. Spain dominated possession and created chances with an expected goals (xG) of 2.29 and 27 shots, but were denied by 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, whose heroics earned him over a million new Instagram followers. The other three matches also produced dramatic narratives.

In Group G, Egypt took an early lead against Belgium through a spectacular long-range strike from Emam Ashour, but an own goal by Mohamed Hany after Romelu Lukaku's introduction levelerized the game, leaving Egypt still searching for their first World Cup win after eight matches. In Group H, Saudi Arabia nearly repeated their famous 2022 victory over Argentina, taking the lead against Uruguay through Abdulelah Al Amri before Maxi Araujo equalized in the 80th minute.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made nine saves to help his side secure a point. The final group match saw Iran, a team embroiled in political controversy and logistical challenges after moving their base to Mexico and dealing with visa denials, draw 2-2 with New Zealand. Iran faced a mixed reaction during their national anthem and fell behind twice to the All Whites, the tournament's lowest-ranked team, but goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi ensured they shared the points.

Off the pitch, Iran's delegation criticized what they described as oppressive and disastrous treatment by US authorities, though specific details of their complaints were not outlined. The day's results underscore the competitive balance of this World Cup, with several non-traditional powers proving capable of matching the continent's elite





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World Cup Cape Verde Spain Draws Underdog Vozinha Iran New Zealand Group H Group G Egypt Belgium Saudi Arabia Uruguay Tournament

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