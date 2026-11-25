Lionsgate's Day Drinker receives an R rating for strong bloody violence and language. Directed by Marc Webb and starring Johnny Depp, the film explores themes of revenge on a private yacht.

Lionsgate has officially secured an R rating from the Motion Picture Association for its upcoming thriller titled Day Drinker. The classification cites the presence of strong bloody violence, language, and brief drug use within the film's narrative. This rating confirms the mature tone intended by the filmmakers for their latest production.

Director Vision And Creative Origins

Marc Webb directs the project, bringing his diverse cinematic background to the genre. His previous credits include the romantic comedy 500 Days of Summer, the superhero entry The Amazing Spider-Man, and the live-action adaptation Snow White. Webb emphasized the importance of practical effects in creating an authentic atmosphere for the audience. He stated that the most fun and satisfying action was practical, even on Spider-Man, aiming for a grounded yet beautiful feel.

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The director wanted the violence that creeps into the world to feel real and supernaturally charged. This approach ensures that the eerie elements of the story do not overshadow the physical stakes faced by the characters. Zach Dean penned the screenplay, crafting a narrative that blends crime with personal tragedy. Dean's writing sets the stage for a gripping tale of survival and retribution.

Cast Dynamics And Character Arcs

Madelyn Cline stars as a bartender working on a private yacht who becomes entangled in a world of crime. Her character is grieving the loss of her lover when she crosses paths with Mr. Kelly, played by Johnny Depp. The synopsis reveals that she encounters a mysterious, onboard guest who sets off a chain of events. They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure, portrayed by Penélope Cruz, in ways no one saw coming.

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The ensemble cast brings significant star power to the thriller genre. Johnny Depp portrays Mr. Kelly, a mysterious figure with a hidden agenda. Penélope Cruz adds depth as the criminal figure connected to the protagonist. Madelyn Cline anchors the story with her portrayal of a woman seeking closure. The interactions between these characters drive the plot forward with intense emotional weight.

Production Details And Release Outlook

Zach Dean and Basil Iwanyk are producing the film alongside Nathan Kahane, Adam Kolbrenner, and Erica Lee. Lionsgate serves as the distributor for the project, ensuring wide market access upon release. The film is scheduled to be released in September 2026, giving the studio ample time for marketing. This timeline allows for strategic positioning in the competitive late-year box office race.

The R rating may impact the initial audience demographic but could also attract mature viewers seeking gritty thrillers. The combination of practical effects and a star-studded cast suggests a high production value. Fans of the director and actors will likely anticipate the film's arrival in the coming years. The story promises a unique blend of crime drama and supernatural elements.