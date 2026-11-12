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'Day 1s': Paramount+ Orders Damian Lewis Ronaldo & Vaughn Series

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'Day 1s': Paramount+ Orders Damian Lewis Ronaldo & Vaughn Series
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Paramount+ has ordered Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthew Vaughn and Damian Lewis soccer series 'Day 1s' about the Premier League.

BBC Boss Matt Brittin & Industry Leaders Set To Attend Culture Secretary’s Emergency Meeting Next Week Following Brand & Walliams ScandalsAdd us as a Google Preferred Sourceand counts another soccer superstar, Henry, amongst its EPs.

Producer Darren Dein conceived of the idea, Vaughn has directed the pilot and BAFTA-winner Dan Mazer . Vaughn is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Henry is repped by DoubleD Sports; Mazer is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Davis Law Group; Thykier is repped by Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang; and Lewis is repped by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin and Range Media Partners. Submit a comment

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