Dax Shepard Rejects Flirting Claims as Kristen Bell Defends His Compliments

Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard's compliments to servers are his way of flirting with her, while Shepard rejects online claims that he is unfaithful or controlling.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are drawing fresh attention to their marriage after Bell described her husband's compliments to restaurant staff as a form of flirting with her. Bell made the remarks on October 26, when she was asked what it feels like to be with a man she described as emotionally aspirational and behaviorally with his stuff together. Shepard responded during the Monday, November 9 episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, rejecting what he called a weird narrative that paints him as controlling, abusive and flirting with people in public.

The exchange followed a viral clip of Bell's comments on social media. Critics accused Shepard of being unfaithful to his wife and of manipulating her into accepting the behavior. Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, and the couple has faced public scrutiny over controversial social media posts and celebrity commentary about their relationship.

Also read Dax Shepard Reacts to 'Deeply Insulting' Claims He and Wife Kristen Bell Are in 'Abusive' Relationship

Kristen Bell Says Shepard's Compliments Are His Way of Flirting

Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard's compliments to service workers are his method of flirting with her. Bell described a typical dinner out in which Shepard does not need to look up and wink at her. Instead, she said, he tells the waiter or waitress that they have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes and that they are doing a great job.

Bell said she understands these moments as Shepard simply being the best boy. She argued that the behavior is not aimed at the server, because the chances of Shepard having another conversation with that person are microscopic. What matters to her, Bell explained, is knowing that her partner actively smiles at people and gives them compliments.

Advertisement

Bell's position directly answers critics who pointed to the same behavior as flirting with other people. Her argument centers on the idea that Shepard is making someone else feel good in the moment, and that he is directing his affection toward her in the way he treats others.

Dax Shepard Rejects Claims About His Behavior at Home

Dax Shepard says he does not yell at his children or at his wife, and he calls the narrative about him deeply insulting to Bell. Shepard said that growing up around certain men who behaved in certain ways led him to dedicate his life to being the opposite. He told listeners that he does not ever yell at his daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11, and does not swear at them.

Shepard acknowledged that living up to that standard has been hard, especially when some group of people now says he is the opposite. He said he does not love it. He also argued that the narrative implies Bell allows emotional abuse to happen in front of their daughters, which he called deeply insulting to her.

On the question of flirting, Shepard said he flirts with Kristen by tipping people generously and by complimenting them. He said he compliments men who he believes have not had a compliment in a while, such as telling a man he loves his shoes. He challenged critics directly, saying that anyone who thinks he is complimenting hot young waitresses has a problem. He offered publicly $10 million to any server who could be found that he had given his number to or hit on.

Advertisement

Shepard Addresses Repeated Public Criticism and Past Relationships

Dax Shepard says repeated public criticism is making him want to step away from public life. Shepard has said he can usually brush off negative commentary, but he described feeling worn down when a new accusation arises every few months. He said the pattern makes him wonder whether being cast as a terrible man is now his expected role going forward.

Shepard's romantic history has also been part of his public record. He has discussed past relationships on his podcast, including one with actress Kate Hudson, and he has said he remains on friendly terms with most of his exes. That history has been cited in the wider conversation about his character, although Shepard's current remarks focus on his marriage to Bell and his role as a father.

For now, the couple's latest exchange has centered on the meaning of compliments, public perception and how a celebrity marriage is interpreted online. Shepard's comments on the November 9 episode show that he views the criticism as a personal burden, while Bell's remarks from October 26 present the same behavior as an expression of affection.