Dawn French Opens Up About Father's Suicide in New Book

Dawn French discusses her father's suicide in her new book, 'Enough,' and the impact it has had on her life.

Dawn French opened up about her father's suicide, revealing she blames herself for not seeing it coming. She spoke on This Morning about her new book, ' Enough ,' which explores the themes of mental health and the impact of her father's suicide.

At 19, she was furious, angry, confused, and full of grief after her father's death. She shared that she has processed the event over the years, learning to understand mental illness and the importance of open conversations about it. She also revealed that her father was a cheerful man who suffered from depression, keeping his illness a secret from his children.

Dawn's book, 'Enough,' delves into the complexities of her father's mental health and the impact it had on her life. She emphasizes the need to talk about mental health and break down the stigma surrounding it. She also shared that she has forgiven her father for his actions and believes that open conversations about mental health are crucial for understanding and supporting those who struggle with it





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Suicide Mental Health Dawn French Father Grief Forgiveness Book Enough

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