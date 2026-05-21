Dawn French Opens Up About Father's Suicide in New Book

Comedian Dawn French discusses her father's suicide in a new book and on This Morning, revealing her feelings of guilt and the importance of talking about mental health.

Dawn French opened up about her father's suicide, revealing she blames herself for not seeing it coming. The comedian, 68, spoke about her new book, ' Enough ,' on This Morning, where she detailed the 'anger, confusion, and grief' she felt after his passing.

She explained that the main character in her book, Etta, contemplates suicide and gives her children a day to spend with her before taking her own life. French shared that her father, Denys Vernon French, tragically took his own life at 45 in 1977 when she was just 19. She revealed that she has been processing the event for years, and that her father suffered from depression.

French admitted that she felt angry, confused, and full of grief after his death. She also shared that she has come to forgive her father and believes that talking about mental health is important. She emphasized that the shame and taboo surrounding mental illness should be addressed, and that her own experience has helped her understand and process the event. French also discussed her father's struggles with depression, which she only learned about later in life.

She revealed that he kept his illness secret from her and her brother, and that he would have periods of deep depression. She described her father as a cheerful man who would suddenly become withdrawn and depressed. French's father's death left her reeling and angry, but she has since come to terms with it and has learned to forgive him.

She believes that talking about mental health is important and that it can help people understand and process their own experiences





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Suicide Depression Mental Health Dawn French Father Grief Forgiveness Book Enough

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