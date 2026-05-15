Dawn French is 'at peace' with ageing after enduring online comments about her weight

British star Dawn French says she has become insensitive to negative online comments about her appearance and is ready to age naturally. She has also sparked controversy with a controversial video expressing her thoughts on the situation in Gaza and Israel.

Dawn French says she "can't even find a place" where online criticism hurts and is finally "at peace" with the prospect of ageing after enduring years of offensive comments about her weight.

The actress, comedian and author is a household name thanks to her TV partnership with close friend Jennifer Saunders and a starring role in hugely popular sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley. But as she approaches her 69th birthday, French - currently preparing for the release of her fifth novel - believes spending the better part of 50 years in the spotlight has hardened her to negative comments about her appearance.

Speaking to The Times, the British star insisted she is ready to age naturally.

'Let them see it,' she said. 'I’m f***ing grateful to be this age. I’ve made decisions about whether or not I’m going to take a machete to my face, and fine for anybody who wants to, but these are my decisions.

'People troll you and whatever, as if I would really care. Nothing will hurt me by criticising my age.

" She added: 'I feel a bit impervious to it now but you’re right, it’s shocking how much I’ve got used to reading this about myself





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Dawn French Aging Online Comments Weight Controversy Insensitive

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