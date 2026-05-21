Dawn French and Convenience Store Funnies

The article explores the divide between those who undergo plastic surgery and those who do not, with Joan Rivers and Dawn French's comments highlighting the hypocrisy and superior attitudes displayed by those who consider themselves 'all-natural'.

The late, great Joan Rivers once declared: ‘I’ve had so much plastic surgery , when I die they will donate my body to Tupperware. ’ Our own comedic genius Dawn French has different views on going under the knife.

In a recent interview she declared: ‘I’m grateful to be this age. I’ve made decisions about whether or not I’m going to take a machete to my face’ – and reader, she’s not. French’s sarcastic use of ‘taking a machete’ to her face speaks to a trend which is irritating in the extreme: women who don’t have plastic surgery or ‘tweakments’ looking down on those who do.

And a lot of us do: £3.2billion is being spent on beauty treatments in the UK annually, despite the cost of living crisis. For many, a regular top-up of their Botox or fillers is as routine as a mani pedi. Queen of the all-naturals is actress Kate Winslet, who recently said the popularity of cosmetic treatments is ‘terrifying’: not just fellow celebs but ‘people who save up for Botox or the stuff they put in their lips’





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Joan Rivers Dawn French Plastic Surgery Beauty Treatments All-Natural Superior Attitude

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