Dawn French After Years Of Online Abuse, Finds Peace In Growing Older

Dawn French has faced years of online abuse and criticism, particularly for her weight. But she has found peace in growing older and is ready to let people see her age naturally. She adds that she is now impervious to the abuse.

Dawn French says she "can't even find a place" where online criticism hurts and is finally "at peace" with the prospect of ageing after enduring years of offensive comments about her weight.

The actress, comedian and author is a household name thanks to her TV partnership with close friend Jennifer Saunders and a starring role in hugely popular sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley. But as she approaches her 69th birthday, French - currently preparing for the release of her fifth novel - believes spending the better part of 50 years in the spotlight has hardened her to negative comments about her appearance.

Speaking to The Times, the British star insisted she is ready to age naturally.

'Let them see it,' she said. 'I’m f***ing grateful to be this age. I’ve made decisions about whether or not I’m going to take a machete to my face, and fine for anybody who wants to, but these are my decisions.

'People troll you and whatever, as if I would really care. Nothing will hurt me by criticising my age.

" She added: 'I feel a bit impervious to it now but you’re right, it’s shocking how much I’ve got used to reading this about myself. I just skim through and go, oh, there’s that sh*t.

'Some things are unacceptable to say now, but it’s definitely still there. But I’m too long in the tooth. I can’t even find the place where it hurts, because it doesn’t any more. I had such a lot of it.

" Last year French sparked a ferocious backlash after describing the October 7 attacks unleashed by Hamas terrorists on Israel as "a bad thing" during a bizarre social media rant. The Vicar of Dibley star posted to X discussing her thoughts on the "nuanced" situation in Israel and Gaza. Adopting a baby-like voice, she appeared to belittle supporters of Israel"s actions amid the ongoing war against Hamas.

During the 40-second video, the actress can be heard saying: 'Complicated, no, but nuanced. But bottom line is no,' inferring that Israel should cease its military campaign. French then adopted more infantile tones as she gave an impression of those with opposing views to her own.

'Yeah, but you know they did a bad thing to us...and we want that land...and we have history… Those people aren't really even people, are they? ' she can be heard saying in a whining manner. At the end of each statement French returns to her natural voice and emphatically says 'No'





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Dawn French Online Abuse Growing Older Finding Peace

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